MUST READ! Bigg Boss 15 House is under renovation; watch this LEAKED VIDEO

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows.

The show is soon making a comeback with its new season titled Bigg Boss 15. And a lot of celebrity names are being floated who may participate in the controversial show hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The season is scheduled to get air next month and before that the luxurious house is being rebuilt for the contestants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Check out the initial pictures of the Bigg Boss OTT house

And now, a video has been leaked by a Twitter page that goes by the name of The Khabri, where the house can be seen under renovation. However, the video of the same has not been officially shared by the makers. In the video, one can see from Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar to stage to bedroom and living room, which is being reconstructed.

Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, the digital version of the controversial shows Bigg Boss 15 which will kickstart from August 8 on VOOT and will be titled Bigg Boss OTT will have Karan Johar as host.

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15 OTT: Must Read! No commoners to enter the house; only celebrities and social media influencers to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE