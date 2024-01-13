Must Read! Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant Stand by Abhishek Kumar Amidst Heated Altercation with Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the spotlight shifted from the family week to a heated exchange between contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The verbal confrontation escalated to an abusive level, drawing attention from the housemates and sparking a divide of opinions. Television personalities Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant voiced their support for Abhishek Kumar, adding a new layer of drama to the reality show.

On social media platform X, Rahul Vaidya shared his perspective on the brawl, questioning the use of certain words by Abhishek and raising concerns about Samarth's physical interaction. Amidst the chaos, Vaidya also disclosed his top four picks for this season, including contestants Ankita, Vicky, Munawar, and Isha.

Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchant took to X to express her thoughts on the altercation, emphasizing the need for Abhishek to respond when Isha intervenes in any matter. Her tweet highlighted the complexity of the ongoing issues within the Bigg Boss 17 house.

The clash between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya originated from a disagreement over the cleanliness of the house. What started as a routine argument quickly spiraled into an abusive exchange, prompting fellow housemates like Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Samarth Jurel to question Kumar's behavior towards a female contestant.

As tensions rise and alliances shift, Bigg Boss 17 continues to deliver gripping moments, showcasing the unpredictability that keeps viewers hooked to the controversial reality show.

