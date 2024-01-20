Must read! Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan finally responds to 'Shame On Malhan Brothers' trend after Bebika Dhurve roast video

Because of the top five finalists, Bigg Boss OTT 2 became an immediate success. Whether they were Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, or Bebik Dhurve, the reality show participants attracted attention. Elvish made Bigg Boss history by being the first wildcard to win, while Fukra Insaan came in second.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 10:21
Abhishek Malhan

MUMBAI: Following social media users' outrage over a roast video, Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan became a social media sensation. After his brother Nishchay Malhan posted a video on YouTube in which the brothers roasted Bebika Dhurve, the YouTuber received backlash.

(Also read: Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals a big surprise for his fans as he going to do something for the first time; read to know more )

Because of the top five finalists, Bigg Boss OTT 2 became an immediate success. Whether they were Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, or Bebik Dhurve, the reality show participants attracted attention. Elvish made Bigg Boss history by being the first wildcard to win, while Fukra Insaan came in second.

When they lived inside the BB home, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve's rivalry became the talk of the town. During their time on the show, the couple had several heated arguments, ranging from making fun of one other to getting into fights. They battled multiple times in the BB OTT 2 house because they couldn't put their differences behind them.

Internet users became aware of a trend after Triggered Insaan uploaded the roast video on his official YouTube channel. The brothers came under fire from online users who accused them of "body shaming" Bebika. One person tweeted, "Already 5 months since the show ended, but the body shaming continues. Despite this, these two have the audacity to call themselves youth influencers. Disgusting."

"Garnering views by body shaming a woman can be the lowest you can stoop down to. Shame on these influencers who are encashing fame by bullying someone," another one wrote.

"I've completely lost all respect for Abhishek Malhan today. On one hand, he's tweeting about erasing stereotypes, and now he's openly body-shaming his ex-Bigg Boss contestants. I cannot support a person who takes pleasure in shaming others anymore," another person said.

The 26-year-old discussed his tendency in a message that he posted on his X handle. His three-word response was all it took to go viral on social media. He shared a screenshot of the favorable trends that were being shared about him and added, "ORGANIC >>> Paid trend". Fans of YouTuber Fukra Insaan flocked to his defense when he called it a "paid trend" in a post.

(Also read: Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 10:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill
OMG! Shehnaaz Gill's old roast clip resurfaces from her 'Bigg Boss 13' days; Netizen reacts calling it a 'Cringe'
Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth
Lovely! Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth celebrates son Vaayu's 'Annaprashan' ceremony; Little munchkin looked adorable in a 'Kurta’
Priyanka
Woah! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra calls Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya's behaviour towards Mannara Chopra 'uncivilized'
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan will lash out at the family members for the way things have turned out; contestants shocked to see their loved ones
Shiv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Shiv Thakare stumps the judges with his smashing performance; leaves Arshad Warsi with goosebumps
Elvish
Surprising! Elvish Yadav reveals his marriage plans, not getting married soon; Says ‘My mom tells me that…’