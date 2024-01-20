Must read! Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan finally responds to 'Shame On Malhan Brothers' trend after Bebika Dhurve roast video

MUMBAI: Following social media users' outrage over a roast video, Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan became a social media sensation. After his brother Nishchay Malhan posted a video on YouTube in which the brothers roasted Bebika Dhurve, the YouTuber received backlash.

Because of the top five finalists, Bigg Boss OTT 2 became an immediate success. Whether they were Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, or Bebik Dhurve, the reality show participants attracted attention. Elvish made Bigg Boss history by being the first wildcard to win, while Fukra Insaan came in second.

When they lived inside the BB home, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve's rivalry became the talk of the town. During their time on the show, the couple had several heated arguments, ranging from making fun of one other to getting into fights. They battled multiple times in the BB OTT 2 house because they couldn't put their differences behind them.

Internet users became aware of a trend after Triggered Insaan uploaded the roast video on his official YouTube channel. The brothers came under fire from online users who accused them of "body shaming" Bebika. One person tweeted, "Already 5 months since the show ended, but the body shaming continues. Despite this, these two have the audacity to call themselves youth influencers. Disgusting."

"Garnering views by body shaming a woman can be the lowest you can stoop down to. Shame on these influencers who are encashing fame by bullying someone," another one wrote.

"I've completely lost all respect for Abhishek Malhan today. On one hand, he's tweeting about erasing stereotypes, and now he's openly body-shaming his ex-Bigg Boss contestants. I cannot support a person who takes pleasure in shaming others anymore," another person said.

The 26-year-old discussed his tendency in a message that he posted on his X handle. His three-word response was all it took to go viral on social media. He shared a screenshot of the favorable trends that were being shared about him and added, "ORGANIC >>> Paid trend". Fans of YouTuber Fukra Insaan flocked to his defense when he called it a "paid trend" in a post.

