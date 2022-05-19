Must Read! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal refuses to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the reason will shock you

MUMBAI: Actress Divya Agarwal who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT seems to have her calendar packed, shuffling between numerous work commitments. After winning the very first Bigg Boss OTT season last year, she has been part of some big scale projects, showcasing her acting chops which have been much appreciated by her fans and the audience. The actress was allegedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but had to turn it down.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show

A close source was quoted saying, "Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and it was impossible for her to take up the stunt-based reality show."

Also Read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal to collaborate for a project?

On the work front Divya's role in her latest web show was praised both by the critics and audience. The actress was also recently a part of a music video 'Bechari' with Karan Kundrra, based on women trafficking. Her recent release 'Nai Nai' with Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Rico' has also been doing well on the charts. Divya's stint on 'Lock Upp' also proved to be a hit for the young actress who was heavily praised by host Kangana Ranaut and queen of soaps Ekta Kapoor for her versatility in her web shows.

Credit: ETimes