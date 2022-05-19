Must Read! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal refuses to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the reason will shock you

Divya Agarwalwas last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 09:27
divya

MUMBAI: Actress Divya Agarwal who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT seems to have her calendar packed, shuffling between numerous work commitments. After winning the very first Bigg Boss OTT season last year, she has been part of some big scale projects, showcasing her acting chops which have been much appreciated by her fans and the audience. The actress was allegedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but had to turn it down.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Nishat Bhat and Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show

A close source was quoted saying, "Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and it was impossible for her to take up the stunt-based reality show."

Also Read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal to collaborate for a project?

On the work front Divya's role in her latest web show was praised both by the critics and audience. The actress was also recently a part of a music video 'Bechari' with Karan Kundrra, based on women trafficking. Her recent release 'Nai Nai' with Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Rico' has also been doing well on the charts. Divya's stint on 'Lock Upp' also proved to be a hit for the young actress who was heavily praised by host Kangana Ranaut and queen of soaps Ekta Kapoor for her versatility in her web shows.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Bigg Boss OTT Khatron Ke Khiladi Divya Aggarwal Rohit Shetty LOCK UPP Bechari Karan Kundrra Nai Nai Kangana Ranaut
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 09:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest TV celebrities in India under the age of 30, owns these expensive things
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular divas in telly town. Having worked in several TV shows, she has made...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Wow! Kapil reveals the reason why Anubhav Sinha signed Ayushmann Khurrana for Anek
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti...
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam
MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the actress from the acting industry who is known not only for the acting...
EXCLUSIVE! It is very important that the casting directors should look at the body of work of an actor and start thinking out of the box: Harsh Vasishtha
MUMBAI: Harsh Vasishtha is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home...
Sexy! Check out the time actress Shivaleeka Oberoi prooved to be major head turners with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful contribution of the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in the acting industry...
WHAT! Did Helly Shah copy Hina Khan's look for Cannes?
MUMBAI: Hina Khan was the first-ever television actress who got a chance to be a part of the prestigious Cannes Film...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed a
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam
Latest Video