Must Read! Bigg Boss Season 16 enters the top 5 shows on TRP ratings and Kundali Bhagya enters top-10; Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week however, Bigg Boss 16 enters the top 5 shows, the launch of the show was a huge success, whereas Kundali Bhagya enters the Top 10 shows.

ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 2.5

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.1

4. Bigg Boss 16 Launch ( Colors Tv) : 1.8

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 1.8

7. KumKum Bhagya ( Zee Tv ) : 1.8

8.Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19