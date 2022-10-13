Must Read! Bigg Boss Season 16 enters the top 5 shows on TRP ratings and Kundali Bhagya enters top-10; Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie

This week, Bigg Boss enters the top 5 shows. The launch of the show was a huge success. Kundali Bhagya enters the Top 10 shows.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 20:50
barc

MUMBAI:   The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts. 

This week however, Bigg Boss 16 enters the top 5 shows, the launch of the show was a huge success, whereas Kundali Bhagya enters the Top 10 shows.

ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

 As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 2.5

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.1

4. Bigg Boss 16 Launch ( Colors Tv) : 1.8

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 1.8

7. KumKum Bhagya ( Zee Tv ) : 1.8

8.Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 ( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

 

 

 

 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Laxmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS BARC trp rating Banni Chow Home Delivery
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 20:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow