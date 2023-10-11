Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him. Sheezan was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor on a TV show Tunisha Sharma.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:36
SHEEZAN KHAN

MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him. Sheezan was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor on a TV show Tunisha Sharma. 

Also read - Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty

His plea was dismissed by the bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh on Friday. Tunisha Sharma was found dead in December last year in the washroom on the sets of a Hindi TV show, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. Sheezan was arrested by the Waliv police the next day of Tunisha's death. 

As per a report by Indian Express, Sheezan's advocate Sharad Rai argued in the court that “enter into a relationship and break up are normal facets of life, and if two persons in such a relationship terminate, then the mere fact that the other person commits suicide does not justify the offence registered under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) with its consequences of arrest and custody”.

However, the police opposed his plea and said that as per CCTV footage Tunisha seemed fine before Sheezan entered the room and she looked 'very disturbed' after he came out.

Police even submitted that they have very strong evidence against Sheezan, which will prove his involvement in abetting the suicide.

Also read - Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty

Sheezan claimed that he is a ''victim of several allegations being spread in media by persons who do not wish well for him, and want him to take the fall for what is otherwise a plain suicide case.''Both Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma worked together on the Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaane-Kabul.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV 

Sheezan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Tunisha Sharma alibaba daastan e kabul falak Naazz shafaq Naaz Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Kasturi urges Satya to take revenge against Arya, latter lands in a difficult situation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR...
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik, the famous fitness influencer actress and model, is always remembered for her presence in the...
Kavya: OMG! Kavya confronts Adhiraj when her father gets arrested, blames him and Giriraj for the consequences
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be...
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelise her traditional as she preps for Pre Diwali events
MUMBAI :  Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapor, Shanaya Kapoor is indeed one of the head turners coming from...
Recent Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nakuul Mehta
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif
Aly Goni
Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday
Meenakshi
Exclusive! I will be glad if my character turns entirely negative: Meenakshi Chugh on her experience shooting for Imlie
ISHA MALVIYA
What! Did Isha Malviya's mother blackmail Samarth Jurel against revealing about his relationship with her daughter on Bigg Boss 17?
INDIAN IDOL
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Goshal create the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"