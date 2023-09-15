Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show as the biggest controversy of his life happened when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

Sheezan has been performing all the stunts so well and he is overcoming his fears and is often being praised by Rohit Shetty.

But unfortunately, he has been eliminated from the show due to health reasons and not because he didn't perform the stunts.

ALSO READ : Must read! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan opens up on being learning ever since he got the opportunity; Says ‘Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai’

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheezan Khan and asked him if he thought that Aishwarya wasn't friendly to everyone and talked about his experience working with Rohit Shetty.

Arjit and Shiv both were behind Soundous Moufakir, who do you think really had any feelings for her?

The group of these two were very genuine in the initial stage and their chemistry was very good and whatever they were doing was for increasing the TRP of the show. It was necessary for them to do it for the show as the audience liked it and people were talking about it and it was very creative. It was very fine of them to do something like that.

Soundous Moufakir mentioned to us that Aishwarya Sharma wasn't getting along with everyone on the show, did you also feel that about her?

I did a stunt with her and everyone has a nature and since day one she was like that then why should someone complain as she didn't change the way she was since day one she was the same. Dino doesn't speak much he will just come and speak the truth on your face, like if you're not performing he will say that leave it your anyways not doing anything which can sound rude but it's the truth and that's how they were playing the game.

What do you have to say about all dating rumors about Daisy and Shiv?

I have no idea about it. I went there to live my life and I had my time and learnt so much and lived my entire journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi. When I got eliminated I wasn't disappointed and now I have seen all the episodes with my family and now with everyone I have a great bond with everyone.

How was your experience working with Rohit Shetty?

I wanted to work more with him and wasn't satisfied and I want to meet him once as it's like a greed to work with him again and again.

Did he scold you or give you any special advice?

Whenever I used to do the stunt he saw me doing it with a lot of dedication, he saw I am very scared but still he is doing the stunts and maybe he must have liked that thing about me, because I never spoke to him one on one and I used to respect him as he is so senior of our industry so I never crossed that limit to go and speak to him one on one. There were stunts which were tough and I still did it, I think that is what Rohit Shetty sir must have liked about me.

Well, there is no doubt that Sheezan was a strong contestant of the show but unfortunately his journey came to an end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :OMG! Sheezan Khan reveals he was diagnosed with PTSD after being released from jail, says after losing Tunisha Sharma, “A part of me has gone with her”



