OMG! Sheezan Khan reveals he was diagnosed with PTSD after being released from jail, says after losing Tunisha Sharma, “A part of me has gone with her”

Sheezan who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 opened up about losing his co-star and friend Tunisha Sharma. The former Alibaba actor opened up about how the days he spent in jail took an emotional and mental toll on him.
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4.

Sheezan who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 opened up about losing his co-star and friend Tunisha Sharma. The former Alibaba actor opened up about how the days he spent in jail took an emotional and mental toll on him. Speaking of his family being dragged into the controversy, Sheezan told a news portal, “They received so much hatred for no fault of theirs. It was a very dark moment for me.”

Sheezan stated that the incident changed his life forever. He revealed that he felt like a stranger in his own home and could not sleep for nearly 70 days after returning from jail. Later the actor was diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sheezan said, “If she had been here, she would have been my unbreakable shield. She’ll forever be my Tunni, someone I deeply cared for. A part of Sheezan has gone with her.”

Credit-IndianExpress

