Must read! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan opens up on being learning ever since he got the opportunity; Says ‘Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai’

Sheezan Khan is well-known for his roles in the television productions of Jodha Akbar, Chandra Nandini, Tara from Satara, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and other works. He now appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 10:00
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI:  The actor Sheezan Khan revealed that when he started his journey and received his first job, he knew nothing and learned through his path. He is recognized for TV dramas such as "Jodha Akbar," "Tara From Satara," and "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul."

He said, “My family also told me at first that it might be difficult. So I understood that before making anyone understand, I had to make myself understand that this is not going to be a piece of cake for me. If at all I have that fighting spirit, when I get into this, there is no going back.”

Also read: Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul

Sheezan continued, “I also knew that ‘kuch toh log bolenge’ that he couldn’t do well in the field. I really believe in one thing, you cannot predict the future, and God has everything planned for you. His plan is very big for you. I have always been in the present because I love to live it. I have also spent my ten years here with the thought that ‘bure waqt mein ghabraye na aur ache waqt mein paglaye na.'”

The correct opportunities were crucial during the early years of his career as per Sheezan Khan. He mentions, “Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai, uske baad chalta hai mehnat ka sikka… When I got my first project, ‘Jodha Akbar’, I knew nothing, and have always learned throughout my journey. You should always treat yourself as a newcomer. I am also my own critic. I always try to be a better me, and I believe that there’s always room for improvement.”

The actor explains that patience is necessary to survive because there will also be times when you are unemployed. The actor also discusses what he has learned throughout the years.

He adds, “Sabr hona bahot zaroori hai. My mom has always taught me that anyone can do it the easiest way, but for how long will that work? Any work I do should only be done with respect. It’s not easy to do the work and follow the principles throughout the whole process.”

“Every step is your next text, and you have to always prove yourself. You can lie to everyone, but never to God and yourself.”

Sheezan Khan is well-known for his roles in the television productions of Jodha Akbar, Chandra Nandini, Tara from Satara, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and other works. He now appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Also read:Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz Mariam iblis Zorawar Nazia simsim movie news TV news Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Wow! Actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan requested Director Atlee to let dance her beside him in Zinda Banda; says ‘I Want This Girl Next To Me’
MUMBAI: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has only been in theatres for a little over a week, yet it has already...
Wow! Netizens react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting aged like a fine wine; her transition from 1994 to 2023 is unbelievably gorgeous to Dreamlike prettiness
MUMBAI: The most beautiful actress is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is well-known for her beauty throughout the world....
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says “I Was Not Very Tall…”
MUMBAI : After a great run on Bigg Boss, the most popular reality program in the nation, Pratik Sehajpal has...
Taali: Wow! Sushmita Sen receives praise from the creators Arjun & Kartk for her dedication; shot rain sequence despite having a High Fever
MUMBAI: The creative team of the well-received streaming series ‘Taali,’ featuring Sushmita Sen, Arjun Singgh Baran and...
Really! Gauahar Khan reveals the day her son Zeehan was born, “I drove…”
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular faces on Television. From her Bigg Boss stint to the web series Shiksha...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi desires to spend life with Anuj, not Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Priyamani
Jawan: Wow! Actress Priyamani reveals Shah Rukh Khan requested Director Atlee to let dance her beside him in Zinda Banda; says ‘I Want This Girl Next To Me’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says “I Was Not Very Tall…”
Mansi
Congratulations! Chhoti Sardaarrni fame Mansi Sharma blessed with a baby girl
Gauahar Khan
Really! Gauahar Khan revealed she was advised not to make her film debut in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh, Read on to know why
RUBINA DILAIK
What! These television actresses were trolled for their fashion choices, take a look
Ragini
Wow! Sasural Genda Phool actress Ragini Khanna talks about her plans of getting married, read more
Anjali
Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand