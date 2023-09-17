Must read! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan opens up on being learning ever since he got the opportunity; Says ‘Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai’

MUMBAI: The actor Sheezan Khan revealed that when he started his journey and received his first job, he knew nothing and learned through his path. He is recognized for TV dramas such as "Jodha Akbar," "Tara From Satara," and "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul."

He said, “My family also told me at first that it might be difficult. So I understood that before making anyone understand, I had to make myself understand that this is not going to be a piece of cake for me. If at all I have that fighting spirit, when I get into this, there is no going back.”

Also read: Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul

Sheezan continued, “I also knew that ‘kuch toh log bolenge’ that he couldn’t do well in the field. I really believe in one thing, you cannot predict the future, and God has everything planned for you. His plan is very big for you. I have always been in the present because I love to live it. I have also spent my ten years here with the thought that ‘bure waqt mein ghabraye na aur ache waqt mein paglaye na.'”

The correct opportunities were crucial during the early years of his career as per Sheezan Khan. He mentions, “Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai, uske baad chalta hai mehnat ka sikka… When I got my first project, ‘Jodha Akbar’, I knew nothing, and have always learned throughout my journey. You should always treat yourself as a newcomer. I am also my own critic. I always try to be a better me, and I believe that there’s always room for improvement.”

The actor explains that patience is necessary to survive because there will also be times when you are unemployed. The actor also discusses what he has learned throughout the years.

He adds, “Sabr hona bahot zaroori hai. My mom has always taught me that anyone can do it the easiest way, but for how long will that work? Any work I do should only be done with respect. It’s not easy to do the work and follow the principles throughout the whole process.”

“Every step is your next text, and you have to always prove yourself. You can lie to everyone, but never to God and yourself.”

Sheezan Khan is well-known for his roles in the television productions of Jodha Akbar, Chandra Nandini, Tara from Satara, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and other works. He now appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Also read:Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi