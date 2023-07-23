Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul

MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released.

Abhishek took over as the new Alibaba and said that while he didn’t speak to Sheezan’s family, he had a word with Sheezan and told a news portal, “Honestly, nothing mattered to me, but I had this thought that how Sheezan would look at it. His validation was needed as even I knew him for a long time. We had done a show earlier, we used to see each other in the gym, and he was also a neighbor for a very long time. He was a friend not a very close friend but a friend. So I used to think what Sheezan must be thinking about it because he was already going through so much.”

Nigam further said, “One day very good thing happened. I was shooting for the show, and there was an action sequence, I was tired, and I was also feeling very low. Suddenly, I get a call from an unknown number. As Sheezan's number was saved in my phone, I didn't recognize the number. I answered the call he said, 'Hello Abhishek' I asked 'Who is this' he said, 'Sheezan' I asked him 'How are you? How's life' and then Sheezan said, 'I just want to thank you, and I'm very thankful that you took this ahead.' It was very good of him to say this.”

Abhisek further said, “Sheezan told me, 'I am very happy for you, I saw your look'. So that day, his call and his validation somewhere made me very relaxed inside. I went to the director and told him that I got Sheezan's call, and he is very happy about him, and he is happy as I'm taking the show ahead. So we all were relieved that day.”

