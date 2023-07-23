Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul

Abhishek took over as the new Alibaba and said that while he didn’t speak to Sheezan’s family, he had a word with Sheezan
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 20:15
Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul

MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released.

Also Read  Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

Abhishek took over as the new Alibaba and said that while he didn’t speak to Sheezan’s family, he had a word with Sheezan and told a news portal, “Honestly, nothing mattered to me, but I had this thought that how Sheezan would look at it. His validation was needed as even I knew him for a long time. We had done a show earlier, we used to see each other in the gym, and he was also a neighbor for a very long time. He was a friend not a very close friend but a friend. So I used to think what Sheezan must be thinking about it because he was already going through so much.”

Nigam further said, “One day very good thing happened. I was shooting for the show, and there was an action sequence, I was tired, and I was also feeling very low. Suddenly, I get a call from an unknown number. As Sheezan's number was saved in my phone, I didn't recognize the number. I answered the call he said, 'Hello Abhishek' I asked 'Who is this' he said, 'Sheezan' I asked him 'How are you? How's life' and then Sheezan said, 'I just want to thank you, and I'm very thankful that you took this ahead.' It was very good of him to say this.”

Also Read- MUST-READ! Abhishek Nigam reveals that his struggles still continue on a professional level; shares he gave 100 to 150 auditions before he bagged his first TV show as a lead and more

 

 


Abhisek further said, “Sheezan told me, 'I am very happy for you, I saw your look'. So that day, his call and his validation somewhere made me very relaxed inside. I went to the director and told him that I got Sheezan's call, and he is very happy about him, and he is happy as I'm taking the show ahead. So we all were relieved that day.”

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

 

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz Mariam iblis Zorawar Nazia simsim TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Secret! Rishi wants another chance, Lakshmi unaware of Vikrant’s truth
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
What! Meet Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi co-star Sabeeha who quit films; her mother accused a superstar of misbehaving with her
MUMBAI: Khiladi was a blockbuster thriller suspense film which launched the career of Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka in...
Whoa! Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon opens up on his back injury and gaining weight, “It has been a huge struggle”
MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is a well known face in the entertainment world. He has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi to meet Sumer to expose Vikrant
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
post pregnancy and more
Wow! Dipika Kakar shares a health update after the birth of a her new born baby; reveals her diet, ways to prevent complications post pregnancy and more
ROHIT ROY
Exclusive! : “I would never do Bigg Boss as I don’t think I am meant for it, I am a very non – controversial person so am sure wouldn’t do the show” – Rohit Roy
Aditi Patwa
Aditi Patwa praises the team of her show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: They are cooperative and make sure to provide us with a healthy work environment
wearing a gorgeous bikini, take a look
Throwback! Rubina Dilaik sizzles in this video, wearing a gorgeous bikini, take a look
Rohit Purohit
Rohit Purohit opens up on being part of Yash Patnaik's Gauna- Ek Pratha
Shivaan Shamra
Shivaan Shamra talks about his show Gauna: Ek Pratha