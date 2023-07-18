MUST-READ! Abhishek Nigam reveals that his struggles still continue on a professional level; shares he gave 100 to 150 auditions before he bagged his first TV show as a lead and more

Abhishek Nigam opens up on his professional struggles and reveals how he used to give several auditions before he bagged a lead in the show.
Abhishek Nigam

MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is a well-known television personality. 

The talented actor has several hit TV shows to his credit like Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Akbar - Rakht Se Takt Ka Safar, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, and Chandra Nandini. 

He has also been a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. 

Well, Abhishek has definitely proved his mettle in acting with his amazing projects and he has a long way to go in his career.

In one of his recent interviews, Abhishek spoke about his journey and said, ''My journey has been very basic and boring. I used to study and go to school.  I used to help my mother with her work. I used to look after the house more. I never thought that I will get into the entertainment industry even after coming to Mumbai.''

Talking about his professional struggles, Abhishek said, "My professional struggles are still going on. It is a bitter truth that I still wait in the long queues for auditioning for the roles. I am still looking for work. The struggle is still there. In the initial days, I did not decide to come to this field. It just happened. I was studying law and wanted to get a job. I have always heard that acting is a very vulnerable job. I wanted a stable job. But I was destined to be in this field.''

Lastly, revealing how he got started with work, he said, "I used to get calls for auditions. I started going for it. I had nothing to do at that time, so I utilized that time to give auditions. During my breaks between the semesters, I used to be in Karjat as I had no friends in Mumbai. So, whenever I used to get calls, I used to come to Mumbai and give auditions. I have given 100 to 150 auditions. But nothing happened. So, I believe that nothing is going to happen and I am not meant for this.'' 

Well, Abhishek's journey has been quite a roller coaster!

