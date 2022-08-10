Wow! From Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Nigam to Karan Vohra and more, Handsome hunks bring a fun twist to the classic suits at the Indian Telly Awards 2023!

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Award ceremonies are a way to celebrate the industry and the talent that works day and night to bring in some of the biggest actors, producers, and technical mavericks under one roof to give them recognition and motivate them to work harder.

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Here is the list of WINNING talents from the industry who have reined on the hearts of the audience this year, check out

The Indian Telly Awards, often referred to as the Tellys and founded in the year 2000 is one of the biggest in the Television industry and this year are presented by ITV 2.0 productions to celebrate and recognize talent and hard work in the television ecosystem.

A glamorous and star-studded ceremony was held in Mumbai which brought together some of the biggest names in the Television industry.

The stars turned out in numbers and in full style and these ceremonies helped the celebrities put their best stylish foot forward.

The leading men of the industry seriously upped the fashion quotient these handsome hunks, brought out their fashion A game, and a very creative spin on suits.

While it is always said, that men don’t get many options to dress up, these leading men have found a creative solution and have given us a break away from the boring suits.

From Karan Vohra in a powder blue tie-up suit, Abhishek Nigam in a geometric pink suit, to Siddharth Nigam’s no-shirt ensemble. Vishal Singh’s cape moment and Gaurav Khanna’s trench coat-inspired jacket, all deserve a special mention here, in this list. Check out the best creative suits here:



Some honorable mentions to Men in black who added a lot of jazz to their suits, like Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Zeeshan Khan, and more.

This is how to turn up a Red Carpet, in full style and with something new.

Whose look did you like the best, tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Check out the List of Rising Stars and Fan Favorite Talents on TV