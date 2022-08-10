Wow! From Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Nigam to Karan Vohra and more, Handsome hunks bring a fun twist to the classic suits at the Indian Telly Awards 2023!

The stars turned out in numbers and in full style and these ceremonies helped the celebrities put their best stylish foot forward.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 22:53
Handsome hunks bring a fun twist

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Award ceremonies are a way to celebrate the industry and the talent that works day and night to bring in some of the biggest actors, producers, and technical mavericks under one roof to give them recognition and motivate them to work harder.

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Here is the list of WINNING talents from the industry who have reined on the hearts of the audience this year, check out

The Indian Telly Awards, often referred to as the Tellys and founded in the year 2000 is one of the biggest in the Television industry and this year are presented by ITV 2.0 productions to celebrate and recognize talent and hard work in the television ecosystem.

A glamorous and star-studded ceremony was held in Mumbai which brought together some of the biggest names in the Television industry.

The stars turned out in numbers and in full style and these ceremonies helped the celebrities put their best stylish foot forward.

The leading men of the industry seriously upped the fashion quotient these handsome hunks, brought out their fashion A game, and a very creative spin on suits.

While it is always said, that men don’t get many options to dress up, these leading men have found a creative solution and have given us a break away from the boring suits.

From Karan Vohra in a powder blue tie-up suit, Abhishek Nigam in a geometric pink suit, to Siddharth Nigam’s no-shirt ensemble. Vishal Singh’s cape moment and Gaurav Khanna’s trench coat-inspired jacket, all deserve a special mention here, in this list. Check out the best creative suits here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Some honorable mentions to Men in black who added a lot of jazz to their suits, like Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Zeeshan Khan, and more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is how to turn up a Red Carpet, in full style and with something new.

Whose look did you like the best, tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Check out the List of Rising Stars and Fan Favorite Talents on TV

 

Indian Telly Awards 2023 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Akansha Puri Charu Asopa Ulka Gupta Surabhi Das Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Rupali Ganguly Rajan Shahi Fashion Indian Telly Awards Best Awards TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 22:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! From Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Nigam to Karan Vohra and more, Handsome hunks bring a fun twist to the classic suits at the Indian Telly Awards 2023!
MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Faltu: No Limits! Tanisha’s deadly move to stop Faltu
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu: Caring! Ayaan comes and scold Faltu for being a superhero
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhaga fame Dheeraj Dhoopar approached to be a part of the show ?
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!
MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek's reason to return to the show leaves everyone in splits
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Trolled! Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Choti Urfi”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta
Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!
Radhika
Sapno Ki Chhalaang: Radhika's spicy payback!
Neha Marda
Wonderful! Neha Marda’s baby girl who was born prematurely finally comes home after 19 days in the hospital
Archana Gautam
What! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam reacts to Yashraj Mukhate’s video on her dialogue, says “I am in a state of shock”
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, check out these most loved jodis of Indian Television
Gaurav Khanna
AWESOME! What happened when Gaurav Khanna aka Anupama’s Anuj was stuck between his Reel and Real wife? check out