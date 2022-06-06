Must Read! Check out actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love

MUMBAI: Not all love stories have a happy ending. Time and again we hear about love stories of actors as they are public figures. Along with their work, their personal lives also make headlines. Today let us check out some actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love.

Aishwarya Sharma: The actress is currently playing the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She spoke about how she faced a lot of betrayals before finding love with Neil Bhatt. She said her breakup left her devastated as it had destroyed her self-esteem.

Adaa Khan: Adaa Khan is popular for her performance in Colors TV’s Naagin. She has spoken up on how the breakup with Ankit Gera left her shattered. He was allegedly two-timing her. Adaa Khan said she developed trust issues after that.

Kamya Panjabi: The actress has been candid on how she was devastated after Karan Patel abruptly broke up with her. They split in 2015 and he married Ankita Bhargava. Kamya said she was in depression for months post break-up.

Anusha Dandekar: The actress was in a relationship with Karan Kundrra. After her split from him, she hinted that he was apparently unfaithful, and she was far more invested in the relationship. The actor never presented his side of the story.

Divya Agarwal: Popular for participating in reality shows, the actress left heartbroken when Priyank Sharma fell for Benafsha Soonawalla on Bigg Boss 11. In the recent past, she said she would have handled things differently if it had happened now. They are now on good terms.

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE