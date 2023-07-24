MUST READ! Check out the actresses who had auditioned for the role of DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in stories and news from the telly world.

For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered the same love and affection on them. 2022 had been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and even in 2023, the show is running steadily.

However, one character and one of the most beloved characters has been missing from the show for a while now; Dayaben aka Disha Vakani hasn’t returned to the show post her pregnancy. Rumours around other actresses replacing her made rounds but the masses never got their new Daya Ben.

Let’s check out the names of some actresses who have reportedly auditioned for the role:

1. Aishwarya Sakhuja:

In an interview in 2022, the actress opened up on auditioning for the character of Dayaben. However she clarified that while she has tested for the role, she doesn’t think she’ll be doing it.

2. Rakhi Vijan:

Around the same time last year when Aishwarya’s interview came out, Rakhi too was in news about playing Dayaben, but the actress had refuted any such rumours.

3. Kajal Pisal:

The news about Kajal auditioning for Dayaben came out last year during November. She had confirmed to have auditioned for the role of Dayaben. She revealed that she waited to hear back for a long time but it didn’t work out.

4. According to sources, Saee Barve too had auditioned for the role of Dayaben.

