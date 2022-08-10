MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained a fan favorite show that has been responsible for the laughs it has blessed the audience with. However, not all the actors who were part of the OG cast have continued the journey of nearly 15 years.

An example being, little Sonu, Tapu’s best friend, Bhide’s daughter and an ace student. Jheel Mehta started playing the character of Sonu but left after a few years.

As per reports, after leaving acting, she started working as a social media executive for Mutterfly, an e-commerce site. She is reportedly, also running a business with her mother about grooming and makeup. While she is away from TV and acting, she still is active on her social media, giving updates about her life to her fans.

Jheel recently surprised her fans by sharing a video with her boyfriend and her fans were pleasantly surprised by this video. In the video, we can see Jheel smiling and putting a hand over her partner’s shoulder. She had also previously shared a picture with the man in March.

Some of the comments on the video were also hilarious. They stated how Tapu should have married Tina instead. Tapu, then a character played by Bhavya Gandhi and Sonu are still bestfriends on the show. However, now the characters are played by Nitish Bhulani and Palak Sindhwani.

Check out the video and some comments here:

Credits: Aajtak.in