Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar reveals she made up with THIS actress after finding out about her Pregnancy! Details Inside

MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress joined the show's cast a few years ago where she stepped in Neha Mehta's shoes who earlier played Anjali's role.

Sunayana is one such actress who has been working tirelessly over the years and has been part of many shows like Santaan, Doli Armaano Ki, Belan Wali Bahu among other projects and is a talented actress.

During a recent conversation with TellyChakkar at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, in a wide ranging conversation, she opened up about how her fight with actress and dear friend Tanvi Thakkar ended.

Speaking about which she said, “She is a dear friend of mine, and it was her baby shower where I danced and she is expecting very soon. I am a total friends person, so I have a lot of fun dancing at family functions and friend’s parties. I have big group of friends also, it was lovely, we actually put on a fake stomach and danced as well. I had to run onset after that, but I think we should enjoy every moment of life”

She also revealed her first reaction when she found out that Tanvi was pregnant, she said, “I was one of the first few to find out and we were actually fighting at that time, so I had let go of that and I told her we would talk about it later and I was just so happy and we cried together”.

