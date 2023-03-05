Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar reveals she made up with THIS actress after finding out about her Pregnancy! Details Inside

Sunayana is one such actress who has been working tirelessly over the years and has been part of many shows like Santaan and more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 04:45
Sunanya Fozdar

MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. 

The actress joined the show's cast a few years ago where she stepped in Neha Mehta's shoes who earlier played Anjali's role. 

Sunayana is one such actress who has been working tirelessly over the years and has been part of many shows like Santaan, Doli Armaano Ki, Belan Wali Bahu among other projects and is a talented actress.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sunayana Fozdar opens up on the ongoing controversy between TMKOC co-star Shailesh Lodha and producer Asit Modi, shares about actors' replacement in the show and much more

During a recent conversation with TellyChakkar at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, in a wide ranging conversation, she opened up about how her fight with actress and dear friend Tanvi Thakkar ended. 

Speaking about which she said, “She is a dear friend of mine, and it was her baby shower where I danced and she is expecting very soon. I am a total friends person, so I have a lot of fun dancing at family functions and friend’s parties. I have big group of friends also, it was lovely, we actually put on a fake stomach and danced as well. I had to run onset after that, but I think we should enjoy every moment of life

She also revealed her first reaction when she found out that Tanvi was pregnant, she said, “I was one of the first few to find out and we were actually fighting at that time, so I had let go of that and I told her we would talk about it later and I was just so happy and we cried together”.

Sunanya Fozdar is currently seen in Taarak Mehlta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the industry, what kind of respect she likes and more

Sunanya Fozdar Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Shailesh Lodha Asit Modi Dilip Joshi Shyam Pathak Jetha lal Daya Anjali Tanvi Thakkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar reveals she made up with THIS actress after finding out about her Pregnancy! Details Inside
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
EXCLUSIVE! Rajeev Sen opens up about his upcoming short film Hasrat, shares his views on doing reality shows and much more
MUMBAI :Rajeev Sen has been in the news for his upcoming short film Hasrat.The handsome hunk has been sharing all the...
SHOCKING! Age gap between actors and their onscreen mothers will leave you surprised
MUMBAI: We always talk about how Bollywood actors romance actresses who are much younger than them. But, a lot of times...
Exclusive! Karan V Grover talks about how he handles trolls related to his role as Angad and the policy he follows while acting
MUMBAI :Karan V Grover is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and has been around for more than a...
Exclusive! 'We need to prove to our fans and audience every time" Neha Sharma on her struggle
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Recent Stories
Rajeev Sen
EXCLUSIVE! Rajeev Sen opens up about his upcoming short film Hasrat, shares his views on doing reality shows and much more
Latest Video
Related Stories
he handles trolls related to his role as Angad
Exclusive! Karan V Grover talks about how he handles trolls related to his role as Angad and the policy he follows while acting
Iram Hingwala
Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV
Asim Riaz
OMG! Asim Riaz comes in defence of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana
Sneha Jain
Being a bread earner gives you more responsibility and you need to make compromises: Sneha Jain
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! THIS is how Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin’s acting journey is related to Anupam Kher! Find out!
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
Big Scoop! ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ – A story of lost love and friendship, to start airing on StarPlus from This date, check out