EXCLUSIVE! Sunayana Fozdar opens up on the ongoing controversy between TMKOC co-star Shailesh Lodha and producer Asit Modi, shares about actors' replacement in the show and much more

MUMBAI : Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. 

The actress joined the show's cast a few years ago where she stepped in Neha Mehta's shoes who earlier played Anjali's role. 

In the recent appearance during the Indian Telly Awards, we got a chance to have a quick interaction with the lovely actress. 

When Sunayana was asked about actors getting replaced in the show and the viewers' response, she said, "I feel that as actors, our efforts are always given to make sure that we entertain the viewers. Taarak Mehta was just like any other show for me. I had to put in the same amount of hard work and effort. I had to stay away from all the chaos. But the audience takes time to accept the actor in the character. I feel the audience is more attached to a character than the actor. So, if you are honest with your job, the audience will eventually start relating with you."

Furthermore, Sunayana was asked about the ongoing controversy between Shailesh Lodha and Asit Modi, but she refused to comment on it and said, "I have no clue about the actual fact, so, I can't really comment on it."

The show has been in the news for a long time. 

A lot of actors have left the show which includes Raj Anadkat who made an exit recently and actor Nitish Bhaluni was roped in to play Tapu's character. 

While many actors left the show on a positive note, some have opened up on their tussle with the makers over non-payment issues. 

Actress Disha Vakani's exit came as a huge shocker for the fans as they dearly miss their Dayaben. 

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

