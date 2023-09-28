MUST READ: Check out the answers to the most Googled questions about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani!

MUMBAI: For more than 14 years, ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered love and affection on the show. Palak Sindhwani plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans love her for it.

Palak got a very positive response for her character in the show.

Also Read: Palak Sindhwani's beach look images will make your jaws drop

Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it. The actress is very active on social media platforms where her fans are always waiting for the latest update from her side. Well, today we treat the viewers with the most googled questions about the actress.

Take a look:

What is Palak Sindhwani doing now?

While she is famous for her stint in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Palak is also a social media influencer, vlogger and also actively shares YouTube videos on her social media channel.

Where is Palak Sindhwani from?

Palak belongs to Manasa in Madhya Pradesh.

When did Palak Sindhwani get married?

Palak Sindhwani is not married. She was born on April 11, 1998 and is 25 years old.

Why did Palak Sindhwani not do Bollywood films?

Palak believes that when one does a TV show they are much more stable in terms of finances and fame.

How did Palak Sindhwani become an actress?

While Palak was pursuing her studies, she assisted a casting director and later ventured into the acting space.

Also Read: Exclusive! “ The excitement and the anticipation that you have, I am also waiting”, TMKOC’s Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani on Dayaben’s return, Negativity on sets, and more!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite celebrities!

