Must Read: Check out the LOVE AFFAIRS of Karan Kundrra!

Karan is currently in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Today, we take you through Karan Kundrra’s past relationships…
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved celebrities on television. Currently, he is making a lot of headlines for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell head over heels in love with each other.

Well, while the two have been painting the town red, today, let us take a look at his love affairs that has ruled news bulletins. 

Karan Kundrra with Kritika Kamra

Karan and Kritika met on the sets of Kitni Mohabbat Hai and fell in love. According to rumours, there was no definite reason behind their split.

Karan Kundrra and Madhura Naik

The two actors date back in 2012 but apparently things did not end well and Madhura hinted that he could not get over his past.

Karan Kundrra and Anushka Dandekar

The two were all about couple goals until one day Anushka mentioned that they are not together. Karan, in an interview mentioned that he messed things up with this friends and relationships with his close people.  

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi are shipped together as #TejRan. The two met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell head over heels in love with each other. They are painting the town red with their love and are also active in sharing updates about their whereabouts.

