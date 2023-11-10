OMG! From Karan Kundra to Shehnaaz Gill, These stars have trended globally for THIS reason! Find out more!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

Currently, he has been making waves with his performance in the movie, Thankyou For Coming. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how his producer was angry with him when he went back from films to TV, says “they know what I bring to the table”

The TV heartthrob celebrates his 39th birthday today, and his birthday is not just a birthday for him, but a festival for Karan Kundra fans. The fans go all out for his birthday and they have been using the trend KKundrraBdayBash23 to celebrate his birthday and the trend has gone global.

You can check out some of the best tweets from the trend here:

Karan is one of the few celebrities whose birthdays have trended globally . The other celebrities whose fans have trended their birthdays globally are.

Shehnaaz Gill:

There is no doubt, that Shehnaaz is the darling of the entertainmnet world, and is adored by millions of fans, and they celebrated her birthday globally as well. With massive Twitter trends, gift drives, and more.

Fahmaan Khan:

Another actor whose fame has transcended over border line, Fahmaan’s fans all over the world celebrate his birthday with a lot of joy and even send him gifts and more. His fans even had his hoardings over in Times Square in New York.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Is one of the biggest stars of the entertainment world right now and like Karan Kundra, fans across the world celebrate her birthday with donation drives, Twitter tends, and more.

Siddharth Shukla:

The Late TV heartthrob, is still considered one of to biggest stars of the entertainment world and is missed dearly, and yet every year fans on his birthday go all out for his birthday.

Karan Kundra is also starred in shows like,' Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Despite having acted in many movies, Karan returned to Television and was seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

What do you have to say about the global trends of these stars? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash spotted at the airport carrying a bag whose price will leave you shocked