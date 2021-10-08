MUST READ! Check out the most stylish Bigg Boss hosts across all regions

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is no longer limited to the Hindi platform and it is now as popular in other regions as well. The Bigg Boss format now airs across five other regions namely – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Malayalam. They are watched with equal enthusiasm in their respective regions. Bigg Boss Bengali was also held but it survived only two seasons.

Let’s take a look at all the hosts of Bigg Boss held all over the country.

The hosts are superstars in their own right and each has their own style of connecting with the contestants as well as the audience.

Bigg Boss Hindi host Salman Khan

Currently, the show is airing its 15th season. Salman Khan is the reigning name when it comes to Bigg Boss and has hosted for 12 seasons now (4-15). His charisma, attitude and bond is on another level with not only the contestants but also the audience. Though at times, Salman is called out on social media for being biased towards some contestants, audiences also love to see ‘Bhai’ on-screen during Bigg Boss. Be it towards Sidharth Shukla, Shilpa Shinde or Gautam Gulati, fans often expressed their dislike when the host would support them unnecessarily. Salman’s hilarious antics, one-liners, candid revelations and devil-may-care attitude is inimitable and unmatchable. When he gets angry, the contestants wouldn’t be spared – throwing his jacket on the floor, staging a walk out to even threatening to quit the show, Salman is unstoppable when he hosts. Salman also entertains audiences with his dance acts with celebrity guests and never shies away from shaking a leg or two when a song is played. As a host, he would also often intervene in an actor’s personal life to make sure they are on the right track. Salman also gets emotional when his favourite contestants get evicted. In season 14, he got teary-eyed when Jasmin Bhasin had to bid goodbye.

Bigg Boss Hindi hosts – Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Farah Khan

When the first season premiered in 2006, the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi. The show did quite well in terms of ratings and created a buzz among the fans. The second season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty in 2008, soon after she lifted the Big Brother 5 trophy in 2007. Makers used the opportunity to cash in on her name and international recognition. In the third season, the makers introduced Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the host. However, season 4 onwards, Salman Khan took the baton. The 5th season called 'Bigg Boss-Double Vaat' was mainly hosted by the 'Lago Raho Munna Bhai' star. Though Salman Khan was part of the fifth season, he only appeared in the opening and a few eviction episodes. Sanjay Dutt was calm and composed as a host but was not able to leave a mark amongst the Bigg Boss fans. Farah Khan hosted the Bigg Boss spin-off series Halla Bol. Farah is also liked as a host and would often grill the contestants. The makers would also bring her as a guest in the show for conducting ‘courtroom’ sessions in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT host , Karan Johar

Karan Johar hosted the first ever season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the show. While the show had a limited audience, it ran for six weeks on the streaming app. Karan Johar stepped in as ‘over the top’ host and he indeed was one. He received flak for his biased treatment towards contestant Shamita Shetty and couldn’t really connect with others. Even the contestants complained about his biased nature throughout the show and it was winner Divya Agarwal, who even stood up against him. Several fans were upset and annoyed over his hosting skills.

Bigg Boss Kannada host Kiccha Sudeep

The Abhinaya Chakravarthi of the Kannada film industry Kiccha Sudeep has been associated with Bigg Boss Kannada since the launch of the show. Everyone knows Sudeep's dedication towards cinema and his dedication towards Bigg Boss is no exception. There have been instances in the past seasons, when Sudeep shot for over 15 hours continuously for the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada. Talking more about Sudeep as a host for Bigg Boss Kannada, he has always welcomed the weekend episodes by narrating stories that spoke about the importance of moral values. He has a good sense of humour too. His wit, spontaneity, and comic timing can crack up anyone almost instantly. This is quite evident in Sudeep’s conversations with the contestants. That's not all, he also mentors and guides the contestants through the crest and troughs of their game. He also recognises the best performer of the week and ensures that their work is appreciated. This indeed encourages the contestants to perform better as they all wanted to get appreciated by their host.

Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal

Superstar-host Mohanlal is often spotted looking his stylish best in the show. Over three seasons, from his casual t-shirt looks to formal blazers, the actor was seen in his fashionable best throughout. Mohanlal often radiates a calm nature while hosting. However, he has lost his calm at certain times. The actor would walk into the sets before the shoot and has even lashed out at the wildcard entrants, who broke the rules of the show. In the same season, he also warned the contestants who ended up in a verbal spat during the weekend episode. In one of the episodes, the actor was seen apologising to one of the contestants, on behalf of a hurtful statement from one of the fellow inmates.

Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar

Renowned actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar has been hosting Bigg Boss Marathi for the last three seasons. The show host has a unique style and aura. Along with his style statements, Mahesh is known for his devil-may-care attitude and strict behavior with the show's contestants. Mahesh never tolerates negative approaches, spats, and fights. He proved it correct when he expelled contestants Shivani Surve and Parag Kanhere midway from the show BB Marathi season 2. Mahesh, a few days ago was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer, and after his recovery, immediately joined the hosting of ongoing Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The actor even shot for the promo with tubes in his body and that totally speaks a lot about his dedication towards the show. Mahesh often says that he can't live without working, and his will power is strong.

Bigg Boss Telugu hosts Jr. NTR, Nagarjuna and Nani

Jr. NTR has launched the debut season of Bigg Boss Telugu in 2017. Nagarjuna Akkineni succeeded him in 2018 and has been the most successful host ever since. Right from his stylish outfits, entertaining performances in the premieres and finales to encouraging the contestants and giving them a dressing down when needed, Nagarjuna commands a niche following for his style of hosting. Notably, eminent actresses Ramyakrishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Naga's former daughter-in-law) have made impressive cameos in the reality TV show. While Baahubali fame Ramyakrishnan, who has stepped into Nagarajuna’s shoes for a couple of weekend episodes, has left a lasting impact in season 3, Samantha has charmed fans with her smile and confidence in the fourth edition. Both the actresses are remembered for their brief yet sweet stint in BB Telugu. Nagarjuna is continuing to entertain fans in the ongoing season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Popular actor Nani was seen as a host in the second season.

Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan

Superstar Kamal Haasan has hosted all the 5 seasons of this region. The actor, who is well read, would share his knowledge over various domains like world affairs, latest technologies in the show. Ever since he emerged as a politician, he makes use of the Bigg Boss Tamil stage to convey his political views and commentaries. Once during the BB Tamil 2, Kamal’s anger was compared to Salman Khan. Just like the Hindi host, Kamal dropped his blazer on the floor while explaining his views to Aishwarya Dutta. Apart from the contestants, Kamal Haasan also interacts with the audience. He would recommend books written by various authors to the audience to encourage reading habits.

Bigg Boss Bengali hosts Mithun Chakraborty and Jeet

The Bengali version of Bigg Boss saw two seasons, after which the show gave the small screen a miss. The first season was hosted by Mahaguru aka Mithun Chakraborty in 2013. The season 2 was hosted by megastar Jeet in 2016. Veteran actor Mithun is one of the most loved and respected artists of this industry. Housemates in season 1 quickly opened up to host Mithun, whom they considered as a respected senior. Mithun was more of a senior or elder brother to the contestants. It helped the contestants open up. Jeet, as a host, was full of swag. Jeet had a different aura as a celebrity host. Industry reports suggest Mithun was more popular as a host compared to Jeet. As a host, Mithun used to intervene when a problem between the contestants would crop up. Season 2 of the Bengali reality show saw more fights and host Jeet had to intervene a lot. Jeet was demanded to be a stricter mode compared to Mithun.

Credits: TOI