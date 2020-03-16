Must Read! Check out the TV bahus who've faced their fears with courage and bravery on Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality TV show which has been gaining popularity with each passing season. Various stunts, the strengths, bravery and courage of the contestants inspire fans (not to perform stunts). Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of the TV on-screen bahus who’ve kicked ass on the show and 3 celebrity contestants who will compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 next.

First up, we have Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin’s Anita Haasanandani. Anita was a part of season 1.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was a part of Season 2 of Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was hosted by Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood.

Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor faced her fears in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Pooja played Pratigya in the popular TV show.

Asha Negi was a participant in season 6 and fought hard for a long time in the stunt-based reality TV show. Asha has been a part of Pavitra Rishta, Kuch To Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and various web shows.

Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak fame Rashami Desai was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The season was hosted by Rohit Shetty as well. It was called ‘Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns.’

Uttaran and Daayan fame Tina Dutta was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Rohit Shetty returned as the host for the third time. Sidharth Shukla won the season whose tagline was Kabhi Peeda Kabhi Keeda in Argentina.

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan inspired a lot of people with the way she took each stunt head-on. Hina was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma was a part of season 8 as well. She was one of the fiercest Khiladi on the show.

Pandya Store’s Dhara aka Shiny Doshi has also been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress was a participant in season 8 as well. She is currently winning hearts as Dhara Bhabhi.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Tashan-E-Ishq beauty Jasmin Bhasin participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. She bravely faced her fears on Rohit Shetty’s show.

Naagin beauty Karishma Tanna not just faced her fears but also won the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She was one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Naagin 6’s Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash was the fiercest Khiladi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. When she decided to quit the show due to the injury, it left her fans disheartened. A lot of people believed she would have won the show had she not quit.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beauty Divyanka got termed a Dhaakad girl because of the way she performed all of her stunts. A lot of KKK12 participants look up to her to perform stunts.

Rubina Dilaik is a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season, the 12th season. She is strong, determined and focused. Let’s see what her journey would be like in the upcoming season.

Recently, it was reported that Shivangi was eliminated in KKK12 after a couple of weeks. However, Rubina’s statement on Shivangi’s method to perform stunts will make you wish 2nd July would arrive sooner. Rubina said Shivangi remained calm at all times.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha is winning hearts with her free and lively persona. Her promos and clips are being well-received too. Sriti seems like one of the strongest KKK12 contestants.

