Must Read! Check out the TV bahus who've faced their fears with courage and bravery on Khatron Ke Khiladi

From Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly to Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi, television actress who went bold on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 09:15
Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality TV show which has been gaining popularity with each passing season. Various stunts, the strengths, bravery and courage of the contestants inspire fans (not to perform stunts). Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of the TV on-screen bahus who’ve kicked ass on the show and 3 celebrity contestants who will compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 next.

First up, we have Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin’s Anita Haasanandani. Anita was a part of season 1.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was a part of Season 2 of Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was hosted by Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood. 

Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor faced her fears in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Pooja played Pratigya in the popular TV show.

Asha Negi was a participant in season 6 and fought hard for a long time in the stunt-based reality TV show. Asha has been a part of Pavitra Rishta, Kuch To Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and various web shows.

Also Read: BFF GOALS! Apart from Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur have a special Bengali connection

Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak fame Rashami Desai was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The season was hosted by Rohit Shetty as well. It was called ‘Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns.’

Uttaran and Daayan fame Tina Dutta was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Rohit Shetty returned as the host for the third time. Sidharth Shukla won the season whose tagline was Kabhi Peeda Kabhi Keeda in Argentina.

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan inspired a lot of people with the way she took each stunt head-on. Hina was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma was a part of season 8 as well. She was one of the fiercest Khiladi on the show.

Pandya Store’s Dhara aka Shiny Doshi has also been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress was a participant in season 8 as well. She is currently winning hearts as Dhara Bhabhi.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Tashan-E-Ishq beauty Jasmin Bhasin participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. She bravely faced her fears on Rohit Shetty’s show.
image.png

Naagin beauty Karishma Tanna not just faced her fears but also won the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She was one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Also Read: BFF GOALS! Apart from Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur have a special Bengali connection

Naagin 6’s Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash was the fiercest Khiladi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. When she decided to quit the show due to the injury, it left her fans disheartened. A lot of people believed she would have won the show had she not quit.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beauty Divyanka got termed a Dhaakad girl because of the way she performed all of her stunts. A lot of KKK12 participants look up to her to perform stunts.

Rubina Dilaik is a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season, the 12th season. She is strong, determined and focused. Let’s see what her journey would be like in the upcoming season.

Recently, it was reported that Shivangi was eliminated in KKK12 after a couple of weeks. However, Rubina’s statement on Shivangi’s method to perform stunts will make you wish 2nd July would arrive sooner. Rubina said Shivangi remained calm at all times.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha is winning hearts with her free and lively persona. Her promos and clips are being well-received too. Sriti seems like one of the strongest KKK12 contestants.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Rupali Ganguly Pooja Gor Asha Negi Tina Dutta Hina Khan Nia Sharma Shiny Doshi Jasmin Bhasin
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 09:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more in 60 films...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Vaishali is shocked to see Pakhi so hostile, Pakhi blackmails her own mother to support her evil schemes
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu's much awaited film Shabaash Mithu's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Fabulous! From the interior of her house to its price, here's everything to know about Shershaah actress Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is slowly and steadily getting into the limelight with her impressive...
Anupamaa: Whoa! Anupamaa ends the fight between Rakhi and Baa, Baa doesn’t want Kapadias to attend Kinjal’s baby shower
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Latest Video