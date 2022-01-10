Must Read! Check out these TV celebs who made their exit from the reality shows midway due to health issues

MUMBAI: Reality shows have always grabbed the attention of audiences. Be it Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi or Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, the reality genre has consistently managed to show engaging content. Also, there have been times when these celebs ended their journey on reality shows owing to serious health issues.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was a part of the ongoing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The actor left the show three weeks after it went on air. Dheeraj had to quit the dance reality show due to medical reasons.

Tejasswi Prakash was a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She left the show midway after she suffered a hemorrhage in her eye while shooting. She was among the top 6 finalists, but she left the show owing to her injury and underwent treatment in Bulgaria.

Raqesh Bapat was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card to support his then girlfriend-actress Shamita Shetty. However, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan later informed Shamita and the viewers that Raqesh has left the show owing to his health issues. The actor suffered from kidney stones and was in severe pain.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to quit the show midway because of her back injury. Her back started troubling after she met with an accident while shooting for her show in 2013. She was hospitalised soon after she quit the show.

Pooja Banerjee, who entered the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with husband Sandeep Sejwal as a wild card entry, later quit the show. The actress suffered serious injuries while rehearsing for her second dance performance. Pooja was supposed to stand on Sandeep's shoulders and fall back, with their choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance, and fell in the front from 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands and had hurt both her hands, and the joint of her right wrist was fractured, while the left elbow bone was chipped. Pooja had also sprained a ligament in her left leg. After her exit, she was hospitalised for several days and later recovered.

Credit: BollywoodLife