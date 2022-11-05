MUST READ: Checkout how Shehnaaz Gill’s life has changed post ‘SidNaaz’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were so popular that fans tagged them as 'SidNaaz' and called them a power couple. But, Sidharth's untimely death left his fans shattered. Even Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz was taken aback by the news and took time to heal. She resumed work after several months.
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities in telly town.

The singer-actress rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss season 13. She managed to rule millions of hearts with her charming personality and infectious smile. Also, Shehnaaz made her fans go weak in knees with her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Well, Shehnaaz’s life has taken quite a 360 degree turn post Sidharth’s demise and there are somethings which have quite changed for her if we are to observe.

Her dressing sense has amplified notches higher. She often stuns her fans with her sartorial choices. The actress regularly shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. Not only that, the actress has lost quite some weight and looks stunning.

Sidharth’s mother is a follower of Brahma Kumari’s and Shehnaaz has seemed to gain a keen interest towards spirituality. She is also close to Sidharth’s mother and is always there by her side. On the professional front, she is one of the faces representing celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar.

Not only that, reportedly, she will also work with Salman Khan in his upcoming project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Do you have more inputs on how Shehnaaz Gill’s life has changed post ‘SidNaaz’? Let us know in the comment section below!

