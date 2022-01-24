MUST READ: Checkout the BIGGEST FIGHTS between contestants on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Every season, Bigg Boss presents controversies and fights which are massively discussed all around the nation.

From pushing each other, hitting each other to even biting, these contestants clearly couldn’t control their hands, legs, tongue and ended up getting physically violent. Here are times, when contestants went into attack mode in this season.

Good friends Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, turned foes in Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, during one of the tasks, their fates lied in the hands of Rakhi Sawant. Both of them tried to convince Rakhi and this turned into a huge fight between Rashami-Devoleena. At one point, Rashami raises her hand to hit her. Devoleena also tries to hit her but other contestants intervene to stop them.

Who can forget the choke-slamming incident in Bigg Boss 15. a physical fight ensued between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal during the ‘access all area’ ticket task. Karan was trying to block Pratik and held him by his neck and pinned him down. The choke slam was hugely discussed on social media and angry netizens also called Bigg Boss "biased". They even urged to evict Karan Kundrra.

In one of the episodes, Simba Nagpal got aggressive and pushed Umar Riaz into the pool, during a task. Viewers were shocked at this and even demanded the former’s ouster from the house. Umar’s fans, family and friends took the matter up and spoke in support of him on social media. Moreover, ‘Justice for Umar’ trended on Twitter too.

Afsana Khan’s aggression in the Bigg Boss house was the talk of the town during her brief stint. The Punjabi singer was even thrown out of the house when she lost her calm and tried to harm herself with a kitchen knife. Previously, she tried to attack Shamita Shetty during a verbal spat. Afsana once threatened Vidhi Pandya too by saying “Main teri zubaan todd dungi.”

During a task in the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee ended up biting Abhijit Bichukale in order to make him lose during a task. Abhijit showed his hand in front of the camera and accused Devoleena of getting physically violent. He complained to Bigg Boss saying “Is biting a part of the game? Eliminate her. Open the doors.” He screamed, “I will hit her with a stone.” He then went to a corner and picked up a stone to hit her. Everyone told Abhijit not to take it seriously as Devoleena went inside the house to wash her mouth.

