Must Read: Checkout the THEN and NOW pictures of the cast of the 90’s superhit show Just Mohabbat!

MUMBAI : Just Mohabbat was one of the most loved shows on television. The show aired on Sony TV after it first premiered in 1996.

Directed by Tony and Deeya Singh, the show was helmed under the banner of DJ’s Creative Unit. The show was based on the life of a young lad Jai who experiences his days of adolescence like his first crush, first love, heartbreak and dealing with relationships and friendships in his journey growing up.

Also Read: Wow! Naagin 6’s Vatsal Seth’s educational qualifications is sure to leave you surprised

The show featured many actors, the titular role played by Vatsal Sheth.

Today, we look at the pictures which will take us back in time and compare it to how they look now!

Take a look:

Vatsal Sheth

Aditya Kapadia who played Jai’s imaginary friend

Chandana Sharma as Aditi, Jai’s girlfriend

Kavita Kapoor, as Jai’s mother

Kunaal Roy Kapoor as Jai’s childhood friend! He is now a popular actor in the OTT space.

Alifea Kapadia was seen as Jai’s elder sister Pia on the show. She is known for her stint in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Karanvir Bohra had an interesting role in Just Mohabbat. He was seen in the character of Kabir on the show and along with that, he was also the assistant director of the show! Isn’t that a surprise…

Anita Kanwal is a popular actress who has been seen in Bollywood movies, television shows and quite some OTT projects as well. The veteran actress played the role of Sumedha on the show.

Yash Tonk was seen in the role of H.S.S. While he shot for this show in his initial days of his career, he soon was welcomed into the league of K serials by the TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor!

Also Read: Amazing! Vatsal Sheth sets examples for all the new age fathers as he takes on daddy duties for baby boy Vaayu

Show your love on your favourite actors in the comment section below!