Must Read! Chhoti Sardarni enters top 10 shows on TRP charts; Udaariyan in top 3; Anupama is number one, followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, Udaariyan, and YRKKH; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Chhoti Sardarni sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters the Top 10 shows on TRP ratings.

Once again Anupama tops the list with the highest TRP of 4.3 followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Here are the TRP ratings of last week :

1 Anupama ( Star Plus): 4.3

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein ( Star Plus) : 3.2

3. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 2.7

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.7

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.6

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.2

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

8. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

9. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.0

10. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.9

11. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

12. Bhagya Laxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

13. . Sir Tum ( Colors) : 1.8

14. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 18

15. Sasural Simar Ka 2 ( Colors) : 1.7

16. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv) : 1.7

17. India’s Best Dancer ( Sony Tv) : 1.5

18. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.4

19. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet ( Zee TV) : 1.3

20. . Balika Vadhu ( Colors) : 1.2

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list

Do let us know in the comments below.

