Must Read! Darshan Raval's sweet gesture for his fan will win you over

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the most talented singers in Bollywood. He is a gen-next star and has a promising career ahead.
The talented crooner started his career with a popular singing reality show. Though Darshan didn't win, his career definitely took off on a high note.
Darshan has a number of chartbuster songs to his credit including Chogada, Kamariya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Odhani. His last music video Goriye was a rage on social media and YouTube.
Apart from his terrific singing skills, Darshan is known for being a performer and a crowd-puller. He definitely knows how to entertain everyone with his presence.
The singer enjoys a huge fanbase. They drool over his hot looks and fine personality.
Recently, Darshan had hosted a musical night event at Vadodara, Gujarat, wherein his charm and singing talent impressed the audience.
He took to his instagram account and shared a glimpse of one of his fans who had gifted him a poster of his pictures. In return, Darshan gave his glitzy jacket to her as a token of love.
He captioned the video as, “Perfect fit.” Have a look!
Well, he is not the first singer to do this. If reports are to be believed, then international singer Michael Jackson had also given a gift to show a great gratitude towards his fans.
