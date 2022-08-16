Must Read! From Debina Bonnerjee to Mira Kapoor, These celebrities had babies within a short span

Pregnancy is a unique period in a couple's life. It has now become a trend for celebrities to make an official announcement over social media about the arrival of their little angel after their first child.

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

This time, we have another interesting list of television and as well as celebrity couples that became parents in a very short period of time after the arrival of their first angel.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary fell in love with the sets of Ramayan and eventually tied the knot in 2011. On April 4, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents to a baby girl. Moreover, they announced their pregnancy by doing a fun reel. Also, they have wowed their fans by posting beautiful pictures on their social media.  But today, they took to their social media and amazed everyone as they are about to welcome their second child.

Debina took to her social, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.”

Have a look!

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor:

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied their knot in 2015. The duo welcomed Misha Kapoor on August 26 in 2016 and then two years later, they welcomed their son Zain on September 5 in 2018.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi:

Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied their knot on 2018. The couple is blessed with two children, their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi and their son Guriq. Mehr came as a little queen to them on November 18 in 2018, and then later on, the duo welcomed their little prince on October 3 this year.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani: 

They are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood town. The duo too is blessed with two angels Radya and Miraya within the age gap of two years. Radya is born in 2017 whereas Miraya 2019.

Dimpy Ganguly and Rohit Roy:

After getting divorced from Rahul Mahajan, the actress took a move ahead by getting married to Rohit Roy and is settled in Dubai. The couple is already parents to a daughter Reanna, aged 6 and son Aryaan, aged 2 and Rishaan aged 20 days.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalwani:

In 2016, Lisa tied took nuptial vows with Dino in 2016, then later on the couple was blessed with three angels, two sons born in 2017 and 2020 respectively, and a daughter born in 2021.

Lovey Sasan Kaur - Koushik Krishnamurthy:

Saath Nibhanaa Saathiya’s Paridhi Jigar Modi tied her knot with Koushik Krishnamurthy in 2019 and they embraced parenthood for the very first in 2020 with their son Royce and later on, in the year 2021 with their second tiny tot.

Chahatt Khanna:

The bold actress Chahatt delivered her first child Zohar in 2016 and later reportedly, she gave birth to her daughter Amaira in 2017.

Let us know in the comment section below which couple you adore the most!

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video