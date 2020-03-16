Must Read! DID Super Moms witnesses a major drop as it’s out of TOP 20 shows; Parineetii sees a huge rise in TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi maintains its position at second; Anupama tops the list followed by KKK, YHC, GHKKPM, and YRKKH

This week Dance India Dance Super Moms sees a huge drop in TRP ratings whereas Parineeti sees a huge rise in TRP ratings.

 

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

As far as reality shows are concerned Khatron Ke Khiladi tops the list at the second position followed by Superstar Singer Season 2 and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors): 2.3

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus):2.3

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.3

6. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.1

8. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0 

10. Naagin 6 (Colors): 2.7

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6

12. Parineeti (Colors): 1.5

13. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

14. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.5

15. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.4

16. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.3

17. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.3

18. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.3

19. Harphoul Mohini (Colors): 1.2

20. Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho (Colors): 1.2

Latest Video