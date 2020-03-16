Must Read! DID Super Moms witnesses a major drop as it’s out of TOP 20 shows; Parineetii sees a huge rise in TRP ratings; Khatron Ke Khiladi maintains its position at second; Anupama tops the list followed by KKK, YHC, GHKKPM, and YRKKH

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Dance India Dance Super Moms sees a huge drop in TRP ratings whereas Parineeti sees a huge rise in TRP ratings.

ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

As far as reality shows are concerned Khatron Ke Khiladi tops the list at the second position followed by Superstar Singer Season 2 and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors): 2.3

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.3

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus):2.3

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.3

6. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.1

8. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

10. Naagin 6 (Colors): 2.7

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6

12. Parineeti (Colors): 1.5

13. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

14. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.5

15. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.4

16. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.3

17. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.3

18. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.3

19. Harphoul Mohini (Colors): 1.2

20. Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho (Colors): 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19