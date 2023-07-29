Must Read! Did you know that Vidrohi star Ssharad Malhotra dated these actresses in the past? Read more

MUMBAI: Ssharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and has been around for more than a decade.

Recently, he was seen in the web series Ratri Ke Yatri Season 2, which streamed on MX Player and Hungama Player.

Ssharad Malhotra embarked on his television journey as a star with the show "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan," where he portrayed the male lead.

While he has also been part of other TV serials and Bollywood films, it is his personal life that often captures the spotlight rather than his professional achievements.

Check out the list of women Ssharad Malhotra has been associated with. Here's the rundown:

Ripci Bhatia:

First on the list is the missus. Ssharad and Ripci have now been happily married for a while. The two started dating after his breakup with Pooja Bisht. And the two kept the relationship on the down low for a long time before confirming it. Ripci is a designer, and she was based out of Delhi initially. The two share loved-up pictures on social media all the time.

Pooja Bisht:

Following his breakup with Divyanka, Ssharad found love in the actor and former "Splitsvilla" contestant Pooja Bisht. They were going strong, but after two years, they parted ways amid marriage rumors. Pooja was unhappy about the split and accused Ssharad of cheating with another woman. He claimed it was a professional engagement, but Pooja later discovered it was a personal affair. Ssharad attempted to justify the breakup by saying it was advised by his astrologer, which further upset Pooja, who dismissed it as a story from the TV serial "Kasam."

Divyanka Tripathi:

The relationship between Divyanka and Ssharad Malhotra was one of the most talked-about love stories in the television world. Initially, they were not friends when they both appeared on "Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj." However, destiny brought them together as the leads in a TV serial. They gradually became friends and eventually started dating. Their relationship lasted for an impressive seven years, but the two grew apart as Ssharad focused on his Bollywood aspirations, while Divyanka desired to settle down. Allegedly, being afraid of marriage, Ssharad was unwilling to take that step, leading to their breakup. Some rumors suggested he was involved with another woman, but both parties chose not to comment. Divyanka Tripathi is now happily married to Vivek Dahiya.

But all is well that ends. Ssharad and Ripci have been happily married now, and are serving couple goals all the time.

