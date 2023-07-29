Must Read! Did you know that Vidrohi star Ssharad Malhotra dated these actresses in the past? Read more

Ssharad Malhotra embarked on his television journey as a star with the show "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan," where he portrayed the male lead.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 04:45
Ssharad Malhotra

MUMBAI:  Ssharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and has been around for more than a decade.

Recently, he was seen in the web series Ratri Ke Yatri Season 2, which streamed on MX Player and Hungama Player.

Ssharad Malhotra embarked on his television journey as a star with the show "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan," where he portrayed the male lead.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra was approached to star in Johri?

While he has also been part of other TV serials and Bollywood films, it is his personal life that often captures the spotlight rather than his professional achievements.

Check out the list of women Ssharad Malhotra has been associated with. Here's the rundown:

Ripci Bhatia:

First on the list is the missus. Ssharad and Ripci have now been happily married for a while. The two started dating after his breakup with Pooja Bisht. And the two kept the relationship on the down low for a long time before confirming it. Ripci is a designer, and she was based out of Delhi initially. The two share loved-up pictures on social media all the time.  

Pooja Bisht:

Following his breakup with Divyanka, Ssharad found love in the actor and former "Splitsvilla" contestant Pooja Bisht. They were going strong, but after two years, they parted ways amid marriage rumors. Pooja was unhappy about the split and accused Ssharad of cheating with another woman. He claimed it was a professional engagement, but Pooja later discovered it was a personal affair. Ssharad attempted to justify the breakup by saying it was advised by his astrologer, which further upset Pooja, who dismissed it as a story from the TV serial "Kasam."

Divyanka Tripathi:

The relationship between Divyanka and Ssharad Malhotra was one of the most talked-about love stories in the television world. Initially, they were not friends when they both appeared on "Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj." However, destiny brought them together as the leads in a TV serial. They gradually became friends and eventually started dating. Their relationship lasted for an impressive seven years, but the two grew apart as Ssharad focused on his Bollywood aspirations, while Divyanka desired to settle down. Allegedly, being afraid of marriage, Ssharad was unwilling to take that step, leading to their breakup. Some rumors suggested he was involved with another woman, but both parties chose not to comment. Divyanka Tripathi is now happily married to Vivek Dahiya.

But all is well that ends. Ssharad and Ripci have been happily married now, and are serving couple goals all the time.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra talks about upcoming projects and how he deals with negative rumors, “Nothing negative happens around me, it’s just all very positive”

 

Sharad Malhotra Banoo Main Teri Dulhann Naagin Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki Muskaan Naagin 5 and Vidrohi Ratri Ka yatra Sharad Malhotra Wife Sharad Malhotra House TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam
MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are indeed one of the most loved and followed couples in the industry. Over...
Must Read! Did you know that Vidrohi star Ssharad Malhotra dated these actresses in the past? Read more
MUMBAI:  Ssharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and has been around for more than a decade....
Shocking! Falaq Naaz reveals the actual reason why her sister Shafaq Naaz and she broke ties, says “Shafaq questioned the finance and my mother, and when she pointed fingers at our mom I couldn’t take it; it’s been two days I am back from Bigg Boss but sh
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her...
KYA BAAT HAI! 8 television celebrities who found love in foreigners
MUMBAI: Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. We have seen how several individuals fall in love with someone...
Exclusive! Suhail Nayyar on OTT censorship debate, “I don’t have a problem with seeing things the way they are”
MUMBAI : Suhail Nayyar is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has left a mark with his...
Recent Stories
Twinkle Khanna
Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna
Latest Video
Related Stories
Reem Shaikh
OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam
Falaq Naaz
Shocking! Falaq Naaz reveals the actual reason why her sister Shafaq Naaz and she broke ties, says “Shafaq questioned the finance and my mother, and when she pointed fingers at our mom I couldn’t take it; it’s been two days I am back from Bigg Boss but sh
foreigners
KYA BAAT HAI! 8 television celebrities who found love in foreigners
Karan Vohra
Wonderful! Karan Vohra names his twin sons as AryaVeer and AkshVeer
Falaq Naaz
OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”
Nazara 2
Exclusive! Pandya Store fame Vinod Motwani roped in for DCT Productions' next, 'Dharamputra Nandini' for Nazara TV