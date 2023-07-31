Must Read! Disha Parmar returns to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, here are other actors who marked their return post-quitting shows

Disha however quit the show a few months back but now as the third season is all set to be launched, looks like Disha will be seen in the show again.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 06:00
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. Disha however quit the show a few months back but now as the third season is all set to be launched, looks like Disha will be seen in the show again.

Let’s take a look at some other actors who made their return post quitting their shows.

Rubina Dilaik

The actress was essaying the role of Soumya, a transgender in the show shakti astitva ke ehsaas ki and had quit the show after it went into a leap. But after winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina made her comeback.

Mitali Nag

Mitali essayed the role of Devyani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin who was a mentally challenged character. She quit the show and came back only to quit it once again.

Manit Joura

Manit played the role of Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya. After quitting the show, he came back in a couple of months.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani played the iconic role of Tulsi in kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi that gave her instant fame and recognition. The actress quit the show after a while but producer Ekta Kapoor brought her back.

Kratika Sengar

The actress played the role of Tanushree and was loved by fans. She quit the show and was replaced by Shivani Tomar but later came back to reprise her role.

Mohammad Nazim

The actor played the role of Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya with aplomb. He quit the show after the makers brought in a leap but later returned.

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Priya Ram Vedika Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manit Joura Rubina Dilaik Mitali Nag Smriti Irani Kratika Sengar Mohammad Nazim TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 06:00

