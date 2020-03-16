MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more

I want people to see me in films and appreciate the craft I have in me. There has been a lot of changes in me post Bigg Boss, when in life you put yourself in a big place, I got a lot to learn and adapt new changes, further I would grow mature and learn new things.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 19:52
MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up o

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Also read: Ouch! Shehnaaz Gill faces flak for her behaviour with Salman; netizens ask if she is high

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz. She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie. The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on any post that she shares on social media.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz, she opened about her struggling days, Bigg Boss and more. 

How were your experiences while you were struggling?

I was a kid back then, you meet both good and bad people and I had experiences, I became stronger with time and with all those mistakes that I did, I learnt from them. I get that intuition that the person is wrong, but I often choose them and let it go. I used to keep people before me and let all their mistakes go but then once a time came where I decided to keep myself first and others behind me. Earlier, I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore. People took advantage of me, I was very emotional. Now, I have learnt the hard way that I should have only good people around me and grow the right way. When you have power to analyze people, you shouldn't want to trust the vibe always. Listen to the signs and then decide. 

Have you faced discrimination?

It has been a norm that women should be repressed, and men should be encouraged. But the truth is that both of them are equal, if your upbringing doesn't show the discrimination then both of them would grow equally. I have been through a lot of discrimination but now, I have come a long way and I don't talk about those struggling days anymore. 

Where does Bigg Boss stand in your life? Have you changed after the show? 

Bigg Boss has given me a lot of things, now I want to keep the reality shows aside and look at myself on the silver screens. I want people to see me in films and appreciate the craft I have in me. There has been a lot of changes in me post Bigg Boss, when in life you put yourself in a big place, I got a lot to learn and adapt new changes, further I would grow mature and learn new things. 

Also read: Heartbreaking! This is what Shehnaaz Gill has to say about her depression post Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise

For more exciting news, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 
 

Shehnaaz Raghav Dance India Dance Bigg Boss Reality show dace Siddharth Shukla Salman Khan Voot Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 19:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Too cute to handle! Check out Ayesha Singh aka Sai’s beautiful pictures with these co-stars
MUMBAI: There will be a tonne of drama in the upcoming episode of the Star Plus series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin....
Rajjo: Whoa! Rajjo is hired as a house help at Arjun’s home; Arjun and Rajjo to grow close?
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and StarPlus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media is coming up...
MUST READ! 'We have longed for each other as we were separated since childhood' Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh get candiMUST READ! 'We have longed for each other as we were separated since childhood' Krushna Abd about their bonding and emotional moments
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Interesting! Indu gets to know a big secret; wants to safeguard Ritesh
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Pandya Store: Woah! A new love story is brewing in the Pandya house; Krish and Shweta come closer to each other
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ajooni: Oh No! Dolly locks the room and leaves Ajooni suffocating
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”
Latest Video