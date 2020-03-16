MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz. She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie. The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on any post that she shares on social media.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz, she opened about her struggling days, Bigg Boss and more.

How were your experiences while you were struggling?

I was a kid back then, you meet both good and bad people and I had experiences, I became stronger with time and with all those mistakes that I did, I learnt from them. I get that intuition that the person is wrong, but I often choose them and let it go. I used to keep people before me and let all their mistakes go but then once a time came where I decided to keep myself first and others behind me. Earlier, I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore. People took advantage of me, I was very emotional. Now, I have learnt the hard way that I should have only good people around me and grow the right way. When you have power to analyze people, you shouldn't want to trust the vibe always. Listen to the signs and then decide.

Have you faced discrimination?

It has been a norm that women should be repressed, and men should be encouraged. But the truth is that both of them are equal, if your upbringing doesn't show the discrimination then both of them would grow equally. I have been through a lot of discrimination but now, I have come a long way and I don't talk about those struggling days anymore.

Where does Bigg Boss stand in your life? Have you changed after the show?

Bigg Boss has given me a lot of things, now I want to keep the reality shows aside and look at myself on the silver screens. I want people to see me in films and appreciate the craft I have in me. There has been a lot of changes in me post Bigg Boss, when in life you put yourself in a big place, I got a lot to learn and adapt new changes, further I would grow mature and learn new things.

