Must Read! Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, and others are highly inspired by Bollywood and South cinema

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is the Czarina of television. She has always made shows that have created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. In fact, she never approaches actors without getting their kundalis analyzed.

Read on to know how some scenes from Ekta Kapoor’s shows are highly inspired by Bollywood and South cinema!

Naagin 6

Recently, a promo of the show was shared wherein an anonymous person is stabbing Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha with a sharp tool. We could easily relate it to the scene from Baahubali wherein Baahubali aka Prabhas was stabbed by Kattappa aka Sathyaraj.

Bhagya Lakshmi

As already we reported, Neelam falls down from the staircase after slipping on oil. We could easily relate this scene to Rajshri Productions’ film, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun? Renuka Shahane fell from the staircase and injured herself badly.

Kumkum Bhagya

Recently, Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul was decked up as the same way as Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK aka Rahul Raichand in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum during the wedding scene of Simone Singh aka Ruksaar.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Remember how Tulsi aka Smriti Irani shot her son Ansh Virani (Gujral) in order to save her daughter-in-law Nandini aka Gauri Pradhan Tejwani? Well, that particular scene was highly inspired by Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar’s film Vaastav: The Reality as Reema too shot her son.

Hum Paanch

Well, this is an epic serial. How Ashok Sharaf aka Anand Mathur used to talk to his deceased wife Priya Tendulkar seems inspired by Anil Kapoor, Meenakshri Sesahdri, and Kader Khan film’s Ghar Ho To Aisa.

