MUST READ! From failing at Modelling to only auditioning for a year-long, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod get CANDID about their initial days in the Industry before making it big with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.
AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. In a conversation with Harshad and Pranali, the actors got candid about their initial days in the industry and what got them to choose acting, check it out:
Talking about the initial days Pranali revealed, 'Acting was my dream, I used to go to watch movies every Friday and I had promised my dad that I will also work like this and get awards and come on TV, initially I used to go with my mom for a year I only gave auditions and later I started getting work.
Harshad Chopda gets candid about his initial days and he reveals that I had come for films initially there was a trend that you could get films through modelling so I started that but completely failed at it. If you are in Mumbai, you have to keep working for survival, so then I started looking out for work.
Further revealing the formula that works in Television, Rajan Shahi shared, that the key to success in the industry is Unhappy Marriage.
