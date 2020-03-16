MUST READ! 'I have been in love many times' Harshad Chopda on his love life, #AbhiRa Journey and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. In conversation with Harshad Chopda, he revealed the reason behind why he is not married, #AbhiRa's love story and more.

Have you never fallen in love? Why didn't you get married?

I have fallen in love quite a few times but couldn't reach till the marriage phase, Love and marriage are quite different, If I marry the way I fall in love then there shall be many weddings. It isn't that I haven't thought of marriage, but whenever I was in a relationship, my end goal was marriage but it didn't happen with either of the relationships.

How would you define #AbhiRa?

With Abhira when love happened we didn't know each other well, we just fell in love and quickly got married. Now, the duo understands the reality and we are getting to know each other well.

Talking about the third generation of Yeh Rishta, Rajan Shahi revealed, The trilogy of Yeh Rishta's journey, that the first generation had arranged marriage, the second one had a long love courtship and then challenges on adjusting to the Joint Family. with the third, they are in love with the idea of being in love and they got married really quick, now reality strikes them.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.