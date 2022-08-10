MUST-READ! Faltu’s Ayaan aka Akash Ahuja has had quite an interesting rise to fame; Here is all you need to know about him!

Akash Ahuja is slowly making his name in the entertainment world. The actor is best known for his role in Thapki Pyaar ki 2.
MUMBAI: the Star Plus show titled Faltu, has made its place at the top of the TRP list very soon.

Fans of the show are loving the chemistry between Faltu and Ayaan.

Akash Ahuja is slowly making his name in the entertainment world. The actor is best known for his role in Thapki Pyaar ki 2. Currently, the actor is the playing the male lead in the Star Plus show FALTU. 

But did you know that Akash has had quite the journey and he has done it all from being an actor to a host, lets a look at the actor’s journey.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Aakash has a younger brother named,Yuvraj Ahuja.

He did his schooling fom, Manav Sthali School, Delhi, and Apeejay School, Noida. Completed his graduation from Amity Business School Noida.

In 2011, Aakash made his acting debut as Haji in the comedy film The Startup. He had an appearance in the short comedy film Midnight Call that same year. The plot revolves around a man who tries to surprise his wife with a song on a radio show, but things go awry. He portrayed a television criminal in the drama-fantasy movie Don't Shoot the Angel from 2011.

Aakash appeared in the movie Abnormal Depression in 2012 as Trevor. The movie came out in 2021. 


In 2013, Aakash served as the host of the television miniseries Act Now, India. Aakash was also a part of Colors TV’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. And then went on to co-star with Jigayasa Singh on Thapki Pyaar Ki 2.

And after which he stars as Ayaan in the hit show Faltu. Aakash definitely has had quite the journey.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

