Must-Read! Fans are disheartened that Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod have never really posted pictures together, and say will miss the onscreen chemistry! Read For More!

Apart from that, Akshara's on-screen pairing with Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma also received a great response from the fans.
Jay Soni

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

The audiences have been in love with AbhiRa aka Akshara and ABhimanyu's on-screen jodi.

Apart from that, Akshara's on-screen pairing with Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma also received a great response from the fans. 

But with Abhinav making his exit from the story, we can’t help but tip our hat to the character and the kind of changes he brought about. 

And Abhinav has been essential to AKshara’s story and Jay and Pranali’s chemistry on screen has also done wonders. And now that AkshNav’s story is coming to an end, fans are upset that they don’t even have any memories of Jay and Pranali together.
Even though the two get along and are on good terms, they have never really posted anything on social media together, there are no memorable moments captured offscreen of the two that the fans of the two can even reflect on, just the episodes with them in character.

If only, they posted any memories together but Alas, Jay has made his exit from the show.

As crucial as Abhinav’s entrance was in shaping Akshara’s next steps, his exit will prove to be of equal importance. 

The audience has their versions of reactions to Abhinav and Akshara’s story.

Fans will miss Abhinav on the show and it will be interesting to see what new turn the show takes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

