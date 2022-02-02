MUST READ: Fans circulate HILARIOUS MEMES around Malvika and Vanraj’s ROMANCE!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most-watched and discussed shows on television. The chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa is loved by all.

In the recent track, Malvika and Anupamaa are seen enjoying street food together, where the former confessed her love for Vanraj. Malvika says that she likes him more than a friend. Anupamaa was shocked and tried to make Malvika aka Mukku understand how Vanraj treated her in the past 26 years. But, Malvika doesn't listen to her.

Anuj overhears their conversation and starts throwing bottles to vent out his anger. He then asks Anupamaa she should have told him about Malvika's feelings for Vanraj. Anupamaa replies that she isn't sure which makes Anuj angry.

A user pointed out Anuj’s frustration saying, “I feel he is upset at d thought dt Anu still does not consider him worthy to know her secrets.. She hasn't yet shared her past with him.. discussing current problems is OK, but not sharing important details and events is unacceptable.”

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Malvika (Aneri Vajani) confessed her feelings for Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), which shocks lead protagonist Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). And this shocking confession has created a meme fest on Twitter.

A user wrote, “If vanika's story is the next track of the show then I only want mukku to flip at the end and just say this to vanraj.” Another viewer of the show wrote, “Earlier mukku tags kavya as Pati chor and now she is doing the same.”

