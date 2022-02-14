Must Read! Find out per day payouts of THESE TV celebs

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 started premiering on February 12. The fans of the popular show Naagin are loving the unique storyline and plot of this season. The makers of the show roped in Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal and other actors to play main roles. Here's how much actors' charge per episode and who is the highest-paid actor of Naagin 6.

Actress Tejasswi Prakash who is seen playing the role of Pratha, a Sarvasresth Naagin reportedly charges Rs. 2 lakhs per episode.

Also Read: OMG! Naagin 6: Is TejRan over? Tejasswi Prakash ditches Karan Kundrra for this guy! Find Out More Inside

Actor Simba Nagpal is seen playing the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral who will be seen romancing Pratha in the show. Reportedly, the actor charges Rs. 1 lakh per episode.

Actress Maheck will play the role of Pratha's elder sister. Reportedly, the actress charges Rs. 1 lakh per episode.

Actress Adaa Khan will be seen playing the main role in Naagin 6. Reportedly, the actress charges Rs. 70,000 per episode.

Actress Sudha Chandran will essay the role of Seema Gujral, Rishabh's mother. Reportedly, the actress charges Rs. 3 lakhs per episode.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans

Actress Urvashi Dholakia reportedly charges Rs. 50,000 per episode. She will play the role of Pratha and Mahek's mother in the show.

Actress Amrapali Gupta reportedly charges Rs. 75,000 per episode.

Actor Ravi Chhabra will play the role of Rishabh's friend in Naagin 6. reportedly, the actor charges Rs. 45,000 per episode.

Actress Sudipta Banerjee reportedly charges Rs. 60,000 per episode.

Credit: BollywoodLife