Must Read! Find out your favourite celebrities who quit TV shows for their personal reasons

MUMBAI: Today, in our section of TV galleries, we will be having a dekko at the list of celebrities who left popular TV shows mid-way. The reason is not creative differences or payment issues but personal reasons. And the personal reasons have a connection with family. Saumya Tandon, Disha Vakani, Kapil Sharma, and more left popular TV shows midway.

Akshay Kharodia

Pandya Store's Dev, aka Akshay Kharodia, is serving his notice period. Yes, you read that right. Akshay is going to welcome his first child with his wife, Divya Punetha. The doting husband wants to be by his wife's side as she enters the last couple of weeks of her pregnancy.

Puja Banerjee

Popular actress Puja Banerjee quit Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi after lockdown as the show came to halt. She tied the knot with actor Kunal Verma. She welcomed a baby boy in October 2020. The actress said that she would have continued shooting for the show had it not been the pandemic.

Also Read: Whoa! Madhuri Dixit is a ‘Charismatic Beauty’, says Kapil Sharma while posting a selfie on his Instagram handle

Kapil Sharma

Last year, Kapil Sharma took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show. When the news of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air broke out, fans were very upset, Kapil revealed in his tweet that he would be welcoming his second child with wife Ginni and wanted to be by her side and hence was taking a small break.

Shamita Shetty

Before winning hearts in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss 3. However, the actress quit the reality TV show to attend her sister's wedding.

Disha Vakani

Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for ages now. Fans miss Disha Vakani and her comic timing on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha went on maternity leave but never returned.

Also Read: Interesting! A mysterious girl imitating Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ goes viral

Shikha Singh

Former Aliya from Kumkum Bhagya, Shikha Singh quit Kumkum Bhagya due to her pregnancy. The actress wanted to focus on motherhood. She is a doting mummy to Alayna. The actress later revealed that she had not planned to quit and was looking forward to resuming work in January 2021. However, the pandemic and leaving a newborn at home made her rethink. Plus she also felt that it was unfair to ask the production house to wait.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon had been working as Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She left the show and welcomed a baby boy. And within 5 months, the actress was back on sets. However, after some time she quit the show.

Credit: BollywoodLife