Must read! From Gauahar Khan to Jay Bhanushali, celebrities who live in luxurious abodes, read more

MUMBAI: Indian television personalities are not only known for their on-screen presence, but also for their stylish lifestyles, symbolizing elegance and extravagance. From seaside apartments to bachelor accommodations, these entertainment stars possess opulent residences adorned with impeccably designed interiors.

Intrigued by their living spaces? Join us on a virtual tour of the top five extravagant homes belonging to beloved television figures.

1. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, celebrated for her triumph in Bigg Boss 7 and a highly sought-after actress in Indian television, married Zaid Darbar, son of renowned choreographer and musician Ismail Darbar in 2020 and are parents to a beautiful little baby now.

The couple resides in a luxurious Mumbai home, characterized by white furnishings complemented by thoughtfully chosen decor that adds vibrancy to the living area.

2. Shweta Tiwari

Prominent in the TV industry, Shweta Tiwari, a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, enjoys a lavish residence in Mumbai with her children. The Main Hoon Aparajita actress' abode is gorgeous.

The house is adorned with bold furnishings, plush velvet sofas, and vibrant lighting, creating a glamorous atmosphere reminiscent of shimmering settlements.

3. Arjun Bijlani

Switching between hosting and acting is his forte. Renowned actor, host and victor of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani possesses an upscale sea-facing apartment in vibrant Mumbai. Sharing glimpses of his and Neha's "new home" that is yet to be furnished on Instagram, Arjun expressed gratitude to his followers for their unwavering support. The post signifies new beginnings and blessings in his life.

4. Sana Khan

Former actress and Bigg Boss contestant, Sana Khan bid farewell to the showbiz glitz in 2020 to embark on a spiritual journey. After leaving, Sana married Gujarat-based mufti Anas Sayaid. Her lavish Andheri apartment features a black and white theme, extravagant sofas, a rotating dining table, and meticulously chosen curtains imported from Italy.

5. Jay Bhanushali

Currently starring in Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum and hosting India’s Best Dancer, Jay Bhanushali shares a cozy apartment with his wife Mahi Vij and children. The residence boasts modern furniture, a spiral staircase finished with gleaming black marble, plush living room sofas and inviting corners perfect for relaxation.

Numerous other celebrities also own lavish homes that leave us in awe and envy. The array of styles showcased by these residences cater to various preferences.

