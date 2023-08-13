Must read! From Gauahar Khan to Jay Bhanushali, celebrities who live in luxurious abodes, read more

Indian television personalities are not only known for their on-screen presence, but also for their stylish lifestyles, symbolizing elegance and extravagance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 07:00
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI:  Indian television personalities are not only known for their on-screen presence, but also for their stylish lifestyles, symbolizing elegance and extravagance. From seaside apartments to bachelor accommodations, these entertainment stars possess opulent residences adorned with impeccably designed interiors.

Intrigued by their living spaces? Join us on a virtual tour of the top five extravagant homes belonging to beloved television figures.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Check out the Stunning collection of Pant-suits that our TV beauties have adorned

1. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, celebrated for her triumph in Bigg Boss 7 and a highly sought-after actress in Indian television, married Zaid Darbar, son of renowned choreographer and musician Ismail Darbar in 2020 and are parents to a beautiful little baby now.

The couple resides in a luxurious Mumbai home, characterized by white furnishings complemented by thoughtfully chosen decor that adds vibrancy to the living area.

2. Shweta Tiwari

Prominent in the TV industry, Shweta Tiwari, a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, enjoys a lavish residence in Mumbai with her children. The Main Hoon Aparajita actress' abode is gorgeous. 


The house is adorned with bold furnishings, plush velvet sofas, and vibrant lighting, creating a glamorous atmosphere reminiscent of shimmering settlements.

3. Arjun Bijlani

Switching between hosting and acting is his forte. Renowned actor, host and victor of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani possesses an upscale sea-facing apartment in vibrant Mumbai. Sharing glimpses of his and Neha's "new home" that is yet to be furnished on Instagram, Arjun expressed gratitude to his followers for their unwavering support. The post signifies new beginnings and blessings in his life. 

4. Sana Khan

Former actress and Bigg Boss contestant, Sana Khan bid farewell to the showbiz glitz in 2020 to embark on a spiritual journey. After leaving, Sana married Gujarat-based mufti Anas Sayaid. Her lavish Andheri apartment features a black and white theme, extravagant sofas, a rotating dining table, and meticulously chosen curtains imported from Italy.

5. Jay Bhanushali

Currently starring in Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum and hosting India’s Best Dancer, Jay Bhanushali shares a cozy apartment with his wife Mahi Vij and children. The residence boasts modern furniture, a spiral staircase finished with gleaming black marble, plush living room sofas and inviting corners perfect for relaxation.

Numerous other celebrities also own lavish homes that leave us in awe and envy. The array of styles showcased by these residences cater to various preferences. 

Whose celebrity home style resonates with your own? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ:AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans want to know why Mohsin Khan is away from TV shows after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Arjun Bijalani Gauahar Khan Jay Bhanushali Sana Sayyad Khan Shweta Tiwari Luxury Houses Star Houses Luxury Abodes indian Tv Actors Home TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: Woah! Armaan bumps into Aasma, while Aaliya takes the flight to Canada
MUMBAI:  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Woah! Hrithik Roshan reveals about the making of Koi... Mil Gaya in detail as the film marks 20 years of its release
MUMBAI: Rakesh Roshan's directorial Koi... Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, and Preity G Zinta clocks 20 years of...
What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals
MUMBAI: Late actor Irrfan Khan is considered to be one of the most talented stars in Indian Cinema. He was admired not...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Garry kidnaps Simran, Veer suspects
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! Kajol opens up about taboos and how films reflect the society, "Sex was a normal part of our culture"
MUMBAI: Kajol is supposedly so spontaneous that she might be slurping on a smoothie, chatting up a storm before a shot...
Faltu: Sad! Faltu and Neel get engaged, Ayaan gets teary eyed
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Woah! Hrithik Roshan reveals about the making of Koi... Mil Gaya in detail as the film marks 20 years of its release
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dipika Kakar
Must Read! Here’s looking at Dipika Kakar’s journey from pregnancy to recently embracing motherhood
SHIV SHAKTI
OMG! Did you know that this is not the first time that Ram Yashvardhan of Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav is playing the role of Lord Shiva? Read to know all about him!
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! “In the entire season, I have been targeted by contestants and felt left out as I didn’t belong to the television industry" – Daisy Shah
Jannat Zubair
Must-Read! Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s net worth at the age of 21, will stun you! Read for Details!
Azaadi Ki Kahani
Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special
Sonali Bendre
Did you know? On India's Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals he played a pivotal role in Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's love story