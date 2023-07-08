AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans want to know why Mohsin Khan is away from TV shows after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry.

He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show.

Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor who was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi in the show was loved by the viewers.

Kartik and Naira's on-screen jodi is still remembered by the fans.

Mohsin and Shivangi became overnight stars with this show.

Post Yeh Rishta, Shivangi bagged several projects like Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Barsatien - Aya Pyaar Ka Mausam.

Meanwhile, Mohsin did a few music videos in these months.

ALSO READ: Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

However, the actor has not announced any of his TV shows yet.

The ardent viewers and fans of Mohsin are eagerly waiting for him to be back on screen soon.

Priti Patel says, ''I really miss Mohsin on-screen. It's been a long time since he has been away and I really hope he is back soon.''

Manisha Anand, ''Shivangi took up so many projects after Yeh Rishta, but Mohsin is totally away. I miss him.''

Nisha Shah says, ''I wonder why Mohsin is taking so long to be back on-screen. I hope he is no out of work.''

Anchal Saahu says, ''I am sure Mohsin will be back with a bang with his new project and I can't wait more.''

Well, the ardent viewers feel that Mohsin is taking too long to get back to the screens.

Meanwhile, the actor is often seen sharing beautiful moments with his friends and family.

So, what do you think is the reason behind Mohsin's absence from the small screens? Is he not getting the right offers? Or is he planning to stay away from small screens? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan to make his Tv comeback with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa?