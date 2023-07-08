AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans want to know why Mohsin Khan is away from TV shows after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ardent viewers feel that Mohsin Khan is taking too long to get back to the screens. Meanwhile, the actor is often seen sharing beautiful moments with his friends and family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 17:42
Mohsin

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. 

He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show. 

Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. 

Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor who was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi in the show was loved by the viewers. 

Kartik and Naira's on-screen jodi is still remembered by the fans. 

Mohsin and Shivangi became overnight stars with this show. 

Post Yeh Rishta, Shivangi bagged several projects like Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Barsatien - Aya Pyaar Ka Mausam. 

Meanwhile, Mohsin did a few music videos in these months. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

However, the actor has not announced any of his TV shows yet. 

The ardent viewers and fans of Mohsin are eagerly waiting for him to be back on screen soon. 

Priti Patel says, ''I really miss Mohsin on-screen. It's been a long time since he has been away and I really hope he is back soon.''

Manisha Anand, ''Shivangi took up so many projects after Yeh Rishta, but Mohsin is totally away. I miss him.''

Nisha Shah says, ''I wonder why Mohsin is taking so long to be back on-screen. I hope he is no out of work.''

Anchal Saahu says, ''I am sure Mohsin will be back with a bang with his new project and I can't wait more.''

Well, the ardent viewers feel that Mohsin is taking too long to get back to the screens. 

Meanwhile, the actor is often seen sharing beautiful moments with his friends and family. 

So, what do you think is the reason behind Mohsin's absence from the small screens? Is he not getting the right offers? Or is he planning to stay away from small screens? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan to make his Tv comeback with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa?

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Love By Chance Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Dream girl Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shivangi Joshi Kartik Naira Mohsin Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 17:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: What! Maharaj’s life falls in danger
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Raksham saves Nityam and Saavi from major humiliation
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has openly spoken about his bond with step mother Helen and the family dynamic....
Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”
MUMBAI: Koi…Mil Gaya was one of the finest films of our generation when it was released in 2003. The concept, the...
Wow! Shraddha Kapoor recreates THIS iconic look of Madhuri Dixit, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently prepping for her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress was recently in the limelight...
Whoa! This is the world’s longest running Indian TV show with 16000 episodes and its not KBC, Bigg Boss or Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Tv shows have been a staple of entertainment for many households for years. But there was a time when 1000...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indian TV show
Whoa! This is the world’s longest running Indian TV show with 16000 episodes and its not KBC, Bigg Boss or Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Aishwarya
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Aishwarya Sharma gets the offer to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17
Archana Gautam
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam get into a nasty fight
Karanvir Bohra
EXCLUSIVE! Karanvir Bohra opens up about playing negative role in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, says he finds positive roles very challenging and negative roles easy to perform, shares who his favorite co-star from the set is and much more
Rohit
KYA BAAT HAI! Pandya Store fame Rohit Chandel's throwback audition video proves he is one talented star
Udaariyaan
OMG! As Udaariyaan takes another generation leap, Sargun Mehta bids an emotional goodbye to the casts of seasons 1 and 2, and expresses gratitude to Priyanka and Ankit, read to know more