Must Read! Geetanjali Mishra's New Year Resolution: Prioritizing Quality Family Time"

MUMBAI: As the curtains draw on a successful year portraying Rajesh Singh in the popular television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,' actress Geetanjali Mishra takes a moment to reflect on the past and articulate her aspirations for the upcoming year. The talented actress, who stepped into the role in August 2023, expresses gratitude for the positive response from the audience and sets a heartwarming resolution for the New Year.

Geetanjali Mishra shares her New Year resolution, saying, "I had a great year, thanks to my show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.' As I look ahead to 2024, I resolve to spend more quality time with my family. I promised my nephews I would take them to various places and holiday destinations in 2024."

The actress, who seamlessly replaced Kamna Pathak as Rajesh Singh (Rajjo) in the show, reveals that her nephews have already provided a list of their favorite places, sparking enthusiasm for planning these family adventures as the new year begins.

Also Read: Wow! Geetanjali Mishra reveals how OTT has helped her boost her career

Geetanjali's portrayal of Rajesh Singh, the 'Dabbang Dulhaniya' of Daroga Happu Singh, has earned her accolades and a warm welcome on the sets of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.' The occasion of her joining the show was marked with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, creating cherished memories in August.

Reflecting on the support and love she received from the show's team and viewers, Geetanjali expresses, "The warmth and affection my team embraced me have touched my heart deeply. Radha Radhe Bol laye hain. I am filled with immense gratitude as I embark on this incredible journey."

As 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' continues to entertain audiences, Geetanjali Mishra's New Year resolution adds a personal touch, emphasizing the importance of creating special moments with loved ones.

Also Read:Geetanjali Mishra, aka new Rajesh, receives a warm welcome on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala