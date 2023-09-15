Must-Read! From Harshad Chopda to Shweta Tiwari, TV actors who returned to the screens after a small hiatus! Read More!

MUMBAI: Lots of actors become real household names through successful TV shows. But those long hours on set can lead some to take a breather and break away from their on-screen personas.

Yet, after a hiatus, many of these famous faces make a fresh return. Some of TV’s most popular actors right now have taken a break or two from the show biz world and made a comeback that was stronger than ever.

Let's dive into a list of a few of these TV actors.

Harshad Chopda:

The popular actor is known for his roles in Bepannah, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, and Left Right Left, among others, recently came back with the hit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After his last stint in Bepannah Pyaar back in 2018, he took a three-year break before taking the lead in YRKKH. Jumping in after a generation leap, he now plays Abhimanyu Birla in the show.

Rupali Ganguly:

Monisha from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, will always be iconic and she took a breather in 2017. She's been part of shows like Sanjeevani and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, to name a couple. She returned after a three-year hiatus with Anupamaa, which has been topping the TRP charts for a good while now.

Rubina Dilaik:

The Bigg Boss 14 winner, shot to fame after her reality TV victory. This not only brought her back into the limelight but also led to her reprising the role of Soumya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had earlier left the series due to a generation leap in 2020. Rubina's return took nearly a year, and she even hopped onto reality TV again, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 before strutting her stuff in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nakuul Mehta:

The Ishqbaaz star, is another familiar face who made a comeback as Ram Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after quite a hiatus. He had last appeared on TV screens back in 2017. His role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and 3 marked his return.

Disha Parmar:

Disha who made her TV debut alongside Nakuul Mehta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, is back in action. Following her marriage to Rahul Vaidya from Bigg Boss 14, she gained more prominence. With Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, she's back on the small screen, reuniting with Nakuul Mehta. She's taken over the role from Sakshi Tanwar, who played Priya in the first season.

Jay Soni:

Loved and remembered as Ishaan Kashyap from Sasural Genda Phool, has also returned to TV. He reprised his role in the show's second season. Yet, he wasn't entirely off the radar during this time. He made appearances in a few episodes of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, and notably showed up in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



Shweta Tiwari:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, who gained fame as Prerna, took a break after becoming a mom. She later made a comeback on Varun Badola's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and is now earning praise for her acting skills in the show Main Hoon Aparajita, which recently went off air.

Karan Wahi:

The popular star kicked off his acting journey with the much-loved youth show Remix and later graced the screens as Dr Siddhant Modi in Dill Mill Gayye. He later shifted gears to hosting, appearing in numerous reality shows and making guest spots. Karan returned to TV after Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, which aired in 2020. After a two-year gap, he snagged a lead role in the TV show Channa Mereya, starring alongside Niyati Fatnani. And if reports are to be believed he is all set to star in a new show.



Which of these actors come back surprised you the most?

