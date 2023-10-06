Must Read !From her debut to her Bigg Boss win; Here’s all you need to know about Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash!

Bigg Boss 15 remains significant for Tejasswi’s life because she found her love on the show but also because it was the start of all things great in life.
Bigg Boss win

MUMBAI :Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the indsytry and her  fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Today Tejasswi celebrates another birthday as she turns 30 this year. While Prakash has managed to achieve many accolades,she has always been celebrated as an actress.

On the occasion of her birthday let’s a take a look at her journey.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013.
She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja

Prakash also revealed that she can’t live in India for more than 6 months without traveling to the UAE since she is a resident of the Gulf nation.

 She is an Engineer and graduated from Mumbai University. Tejasswi has talked about her educational background several times in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and KKK.


She found a lot of fame with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was parsed for her personality and performance.


She then took part in Bigg Boss 15 and successfully won the title, also landing a coveted gig as the new Naagin in season 6.

Naagin 6 is now one of the longest-running seasons of the series. She has amassed a massive fall following and her brand has been able to transcend the lines between Hindi Film Industry and the TV industry.


Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and has even expressed that they want to get married shortly.


