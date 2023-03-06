TRENDING! TejRan fans do it AGAIN; Ahead of Tejasswi Prakash’s BIRTHDAY, they start this TREND

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode remuneration in Naagin 6 will make your jaws drop

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. They are doing well in their careers and the audience often keeps on wondering about when the two will get hitched forever.

The two fell in love during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house and they are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are setting major couple goals for their fans and followers.

Tejasswi is currently the lead of the show Naagin 6, and Karan is currently seen as Veer Oberoi in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, who shower a lot of love and support on them. They became instant favorite jodi of the audience ever since their time in Bigg Boss and that hasn’t stopped and neither is their fans’ love waning for them.

Their fans have given them a cute #ShipName: ‘TejRan’, and they keep trending on social media for different reasons. Tejasswi is part of the successful Naagin series and reportedly the show got another extension.

Prior to that, Tejasswi impressed masses by winning Bigg Boss and was seen in shows like Karn Sangini among many others. She is one of the most talented and popular actresses these days.

Today is one such day where once again, their fans got together on Twitter and started a new trend. Tejasswi is going to celebrate her birthday on the 10th of June and ahead of this, as part of entering her Birthday Month, netizens start a new trend.

Check out the Trend;

The fans of Tejasswi have started a trend going by, “Tejasswi Birthday Month”. Teja and TejRan fans are relentless as they start this trend and make Tejasswi’s birthday month special

Is TejRan your favorite ship too?

Are you too excited for Tejasswi’s birthday?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Television actor Hritik Yadav roped in for Colors show Naagin 6

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar