Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode remuneration in Naagin 6 will make your jaws drop

Tejasswi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 6. Do you know how much Tejasswi makes per episode in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 09:42
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sought after actresses in the TV industry today. She made a mark in the reality show Bigg Boss and her chemistry with actor Karan Kundrra was loved by all. It was only natural that the duo fell in love and are going strong till today. Tejasswi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 6.

Also Read- Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal! 

Do you know how much Tejasswi makes per episode in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show? As per a report by a news portal, the talented actress is paid a whopping 2 Lakhs per episode on the show! That’s right. Her acting chops and demand has made her one of the most sought after and bankable actresses in the TV industry. 

Tejasswi began her journey into the TV industry with the show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur in 2012 and has never looked back since. She has been part of many hit shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others.

Tejasswi hit the jackpot after winning the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Along with being a part of many music videos, Tejasswi has been part of Marathi films like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. 

Also Read- Wow! Check out the super sultry pictures of Tejasswi Prakash

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Pinkvilla

Nishant Bhatt Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra TejRan TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Ekta Kapoor Naagin Gashmeer Mahajani Reem Shaikh Ishq Mein Ghayal Beyond Dreams TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 09:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show
MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Chauhan, who is currently seen essaying the role of Taashvi in TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, reveals...
EXCLUSIVE! Wage Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony TV...
Super Hot! Here are tiness Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time with her OTT shows and projects actress Harshita Gaur has been grabbing the attention and winning...
Kumkum Bhagya: Woah! Not Ranbir, but Akshay to save Prachi
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’
MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of the Indian film industry. His films like Prem Rog, Amar Akbar...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wow! Shiv confesses his feelings to Surili; Rudra turns rebellious
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Rishi Kapoor
Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sneha Chauhan
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show
Sumann S Bajaj
EXCLUSIVE! Wage Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in fu
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in future.
MUST-READ! Faltu’s Ayaan aka Akash Ahuja has had quite an interesting rise to fame; Here is all you need to know about him!
MUST-READ! Faltu’s Ayaan aka Akash Ahuja has had quite an interesting rise to fame; Here is all you need to know about him!
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that she wouldn’t want to return to television and do this instead at the professional front
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that she wouldn’t want to return to television and do this instead at the professional front
balances his personal life and more
Exclusive! “An excess of anything will hamper the balance and later, we get into the repair mode”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about traveling as a family, how he balances his personal life and more