Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode remuneration in Naagin 6 will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sought after actresses in the TV industry today. She made a mark in the reality show Bigg Boss and her chemistry with actor Karan Kundrra was loved by all. It was only natural that the duo fell in love and are going strong till today. Tejasswi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 6.

Do you know how much Tejasswi makes per episode in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show? As per a report by a news portal, the talented actress is paid a whopping 2 Lakhs per episode on the show! That’s right. Her acting chops and demand has made her one of the most sought after and bankable actresses in the TV industry.

Tejasswi began her journey into the TV industry with the show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur in 2012 and has never looked back since. She has been part of many hit shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others.

Tejasswi hit the jackpot after winning the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Along with being a part of many music videos, Tejasswi has been part of Marathi films like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life.

