Must Read! Here are some unknown facts about 'Rajjo' fame actress Celesti Bairagey, Scroll down to know her better

She is paired with Rajveer Singh in Rajjo and her chemistry with him is adored by all. Here in this piece of information we bring to you some facts about Celesti which will amaze you! 

MUMBAI: Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey has been talk of the tinsel town. Her charm and cuteness have stole everyone's hearts. She is tagged as the doppelganger of Alia Bhatt. 

She is paired with Rajveer Singh and her chemistry with him is adored by all. 

So here in this piece of information we bring to you some facts about Celesti which will amaze you! 

Apart from being an actor, she is a vlogger-dancer-social media influencer and a travel enthusiast. She has done several modeling assignments and advertisement roles as well. But 'Rajjo' is her debut show. 

Celesti is known by her nickname Cesh. She was born on 23rd November, 1999 and her birth place is Assam. Her family comprises of parents and her siblings - sister and brother. 

She is complete foodie. She loves pizza, and non-vegetarian food. 

Her favourite colour is black, and she loves to travel. Her favourite destination is Maldives. 

Her favourite celebs are Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Virat Kohli. 

She is not only active on facebook but also on several other social media platforms. She loves to drive as well. 

Latest Video