Must read! Here’s all you need to know about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha; Read on to know more!

The hopeful singers received guidance from judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan in addition to host Aditya Narayan. After winning over both the judges and the audience in the grand finale, Albert Kabo Lepcha has been declared the winner of the show.
MUMBAI : After three months of intense work and riveting performances, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 participants had their musical adventure come to an end. The hopeful singers received guidance from judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan in addition to host Aditya Narayan. After winning over both the judges and the audience in the grand finale, Albert Kabo Lepcha has been declared the winner of the show.

The season delivered on its unique promise of enabling competitors to record their own singles before the finale. A participant has the wonderful chance to release their original song with Zee Music Company each week. The grand finale was an amazing entertainment that included both heartfelt and jaw-dropping performers. With a dynamic performance, the top five finalists—Sonia Gazmer, Sneha Bhattacharya, Nishtha Sharma, Albert Kabo Lepcha, and Ranita Banerjee opened the last episode.

The episode was made much more delightful by cameos from seasoned actress Aruna Irani and the evergreen Govinda, who was joined by his wife Sunita Ahuja. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aditya Narayan co-hosted the program, which increased the fun factor. Albert Kabo Lepcha emerged winner in the end, with Nishtha Sharma and Ranita Banerjee taking first and second place, respectively. What you need to know about Albert Lepcha, the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, is provided here.

Albert is a resident of Kolkata and is originally from Kalimpong, West Bengal. He performs live, performing five to seven times a month. He is 27 years old. A few months prior to entering Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he formed his own band, Kabo N Company.

Albert started singing at school events when he was in the first grade and was part of choirs in churches when he was younger. He never received formal music training. His friend taught him the fundamentals of the guitar when he was a college student in 2008. He never received professional training in music, so he sings Bollywood songs.

After getting married in 2015, Albert used to take care of the house because he didn't have a job. After his grandfather passed away, he returned to his hometown and took a job as a singer in a pub before, he worked as a chef in Bangalore.

He arrived in Kolkata with his wife a year prior to taking part in the regional Sa Re Ga Ma Pa competition and worked as a tour guide (a guide for trekking tours). Then, through a man he had met in a pub, he went to an audition for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. After just three weeks in the competition, Albert became the first competitor to receive his original song, Mera Soneya. The song received over 10 million views on Zee Music's YouTube account, and more than 119,000 reels have been created on Instagram.

